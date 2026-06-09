Decent Holding Inc. Forms Partnership with Taihao Robotics to Launch Real-World Robotics Training Network in China

- Leverages a network of approximately 400 operational community service centers to support real-world infrastructure for household robotics and Physical AI applications.

- Global humanoid robotics market projected to reach US$5 trillion by 2050, according to Morgan Stanley Research.

BEIJING, China, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) ("Decent" or the "Company"), a technology-driven wastewater treatment and community and elderly care services provider, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Anhui Taihao Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. ("Taihao Robotics"), a developer of healthcare robotics, wearable robotics, and intelligent healthcare technologies.

The partnership marks the launch of Decent's Home and Community Embodied Robotics Real-World Training and Validation Infrastructure Network. This long-term initiative is designed to support the deployment, validation, optimization, and development of next-generation embodied robotics and Physical Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications within real-world home, healthcare, and community environments.

Decent currently operates an established network of approximately 400 community service centers across China. These centers provide healthcare management, chronic disease management, elderly care and services, and wellness programs, creating a practical environment for future robotics applications. Each center typically serves communities ranging from 30,000 to 100,000 residents. Through this network, Decent has access to millions of community residents across a broad range of daily living scenarios.

Subject to market conditions, operating progress, and the successful execution of its expansion strategy, the Company expects its network to reach approximately 1,000 operational community service centers by the end of 2026. If achieved, this expansion could significantly broaden Decent's real-world validation environment for future household robotics and Physical AI applications.

According to Morgan Stanley Research*, the global humanoid robotics market could reach approximately US$5 trillion by 2050, with humanoid robots potentially becoming an integral part of homes and communities worldwide. Given the above, the Company views household robotics as a long-term opportunity within the broader robotics sector. Through this partnership, Decent intends to gradually introduce healthcare robots, wearable robotics, intelligent monitoring devices, smart caregiving systems, and future home service robots into its existing operations. Decent's long-term objective is to become a leading real-world validation infrastructure platform for embodied robotics in China, providing future robotics companies with access to authentic caregiving environments and bringing embodied AI into healthcare and related services.

"We believe the next generation of intelligent systems will require extensive learning, testing, and validation in real-world environments," said Haicheng Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Decent. "Through our partnership with Taihao Robotics, we are taking an important step toward building a large-scale training and validation infrastructure network for future household robotics applications. We believe Decent's existing network of approximately 400 operational community service centers provides a strong foundation for the next stage of robotics innovation."

Looking ahead, Decent intends to continue expanding its community healthcare and elderly care ecosystem while pursuing additional strategic partnerships across robotics, AI, wearable devices, and digital health. The Company believes the convergence of healthcare services, community infrastructure, and embodied robotics may create significant long-term opportunities within the emerging Physical AI ecosystem.

*Source: https://prod-mssip.morganstanley.com/insights/articles/humanoid-robot-market-5-trillion-by-2050

About Anhui Taihao Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Taihao Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology company focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of healthcare robots, wearable robotics, and intelligent healthcare devices. Taihao Robotics is committed to advancing robotics technologies for healthcare management, elderly care, and home service applications.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing the water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company’s operating subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd.. In addition, through its operating subsidiary Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., the Company operates an AI-powered, community-based senior health and elderly care platform serving China’s aging population. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

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