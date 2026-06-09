American Kidney Fund Launches Educational Campaign to Increase Awareness and Knowledge of FSGS

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) announced the launch of FSGS in Focus, a national education awareness campaign to increase patient and caregiver knowledge of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare and serious kidney disease that may lead to kidney failure. FSGS in Focus aims to improve early diagnosis and disease management and help patients better understand available treatment options, with the goal of healthier outcomes for people living with or at risk for FSGS.

As part of the campaign, AKF has enhanced its webpage on FSGS with expanded information on diagnosis, treatment options and types of FSGS. AKF also created accompanying digital guides for patients on FSGS types and what to expect during a kidney biopsy, which is used to confirm FSGS. The campaign was developed with support from a grant from Travere Therapeutics.

The FSGS campaign focuses on:

The signs, symptoms and complications of FSGS and how it interacts with other diseases

The use of kidney biopsies to diagnose FSGS

The treatment options for FSGS

Facilitating outreach to reduce barriers to care in underserved communities

Promoting effective communication between patients and providers about FSGS

Highlighting the stories of people living with FSGS

"Knowledge is power for those who are living with kidney disease, especially rare kidney diseases like FSGS, which are not as well-understood as other kidney conditions,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “This new campaign provides people impacted by FSGS with the information and tools they need to identify FSGS symptoms, seek treatments and work with their healthcare provider to manage their disease, which will ultimately help improve patient outcomes. We are thankful to Travere for their support of this campaign and for sharing our commitment to fighting kidney disease on all fronts.”

FSGS can cause damage and scarring to filters known as glomeruli in the kidneys. This scarring makes it harder for the kidneys to remove waste and fluid and can cause high blood pressure, swelling and a decline in kidney function, which can lead to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in over half of people with FSGS. The condition is more common in people who are Black or African American and can only be diagnosed through a kidney biopsy.

Approximately 1 in 7 American adults have kidney disease and millions more are at risk for this life-altering condition, which is now the eighth leading cause of death nationwide. Kidney disease has no cure and is known as a silent killer because it often is not detected until the later stages, when symptoms become more noticeable and severe. Although damage to the kidneys cannot be reversed, there are steps people can take to slow down the progression if kidney disease is caught early, highlighting the importance of early detection. More than 830,000 people in the United States live with kidney failure and require either dialysis or a kidney transplant to live.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with AKF on Facebook, Bluesky, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.