CAST Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Technical Debt Management Tools

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the software intelligence pioneer, has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Technical Debt Management Tools.

Among the vendors evaluated, CAST was recognized both for its ability to execute and placed furthest in ‘Completeness of Vision.’

Technical debt accumulates whenever organizations prioritize rapid software delivery over long-term quality. After decades of rapid code growth, many of the world’s largest businesses and government institutions now run on fragile software that’s prone to failure, vulnerable to breaches, and expensive to maintain.

Even as AI coding tools reduce code-level defects, architectural technical debt is expected to soar as agents generate more code, faster.

“Pinpointing and addressing structural flaws requires a precise understanding of the full application context – how components interact across layers and technologies,” said Olivier Bonsignour, Head of R&D at CAST. “As probabilistic models, LLMs can’t ‘guess’ their way to the facts needed to understand custom enterprise software. Like people, AI needs a complete, accurate map to identify architectural debt and safely make changes to enterprise applications.”

CAST provides AI agents and humans with deterministic architectural context, enabling them to safely modify complex code. It automates the discovery and prioritization of technical debt and generates the precise inputs required to remediate it at scale.

CAST’s differentiation is based on five core capabilities:

Identifies tech debt at three levels: within each technology layer, across layers within an application, and across applications;

Understands more than 450 programming languages, databases and frameworks; the broadest such coverage in the industry;

Fully applies the ISO-5055 standard for system-level quality in pinpointing architectural debt, prioritizing remediation efforts based on business impact;

Provides portfolio-level insights, enabling CIOs and senior leaders to track and prioritize tech debt across entire codebases, including open-source risks, cloud maturity, and resource efficiency;

Equips AI agents with full architectural context, enabling them to safely remediate technical debt. This new capability, delivered via MCP, empowers companies to cut their tech debt using AI even as agents generate new code throughout the enterprise.



To read the report, visit: https://learn.castsoftware.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-technical-debt-management-tools

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Technical Debt Management Tools, Tigran Egiazarov, Howard Dodd, and Aaron Harrison, 20 May 2026. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. See more at https://www.gartner.com. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a trademark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About CAST

Businesses move faster using CAST to understand, improve, and transform their software. Through semantic analysis of source code, CAST generates dashboards and 3D maps for executives, technologists, and AI to navigate inside individual applications and across entire portfolios. This intelligence enables companies to steer, speed, and report on initiatives such as technical debt, modernization, and cloud. As the pioneer of the software intelligence field, CAST is trusted by the world’s leading companies and governments, their consultancies and cloud providers. See it all at castsoftware.com.