CAST Gives CIOs a Roadmap for Enterprise AI Adoption

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, a leader in software mapping and intelligence technology, today announced the addition of AI insights in CAST Highlight, empowering CIOs and technology leaders to identify precisely where AI and agentic technologies will deliver the greatest business value across their software portfolios. While many organizations have spent the past two years conducting AI pilots, most still lack a portfolio-wide strategy for scaling AI. These new insights enable enterprises to speed AI adoption, progressing from scattered initiatives to a sequenced roadmap built on objective analysis of their interlocking software systems.

“Technology leaders are under pressure to move quickly, but they lack a comprehensive view of which applications are ready for AI, which require modernization first, and where investments will yield the greatest return on investment,” said Greg Rivera, VP of Product at CAST. “CAST reveals how far your current software can go given AI’s evolving abilities, where to start the journey, and each step in-between.”

Users can now evaluate their software portfolios across two distinct dimensions:

‘AI Opportunity’ allows executives to identify applications that are strong candidates for AI augmentation, including intelligence automation, natural language interfaces, predictive capabilities, and generative features. Using automated source code analysis, CAST detects characteristics for AI suitability and recommends AI services and LLMs from providers including AWS, Anthropic, Microsoft Azure, and OpenAI. ‘Agentic Readiness’ reveals whether applications have the architectural, API, and security foundations needed to support autonomous agents. Instead of simply identifying where AI services could be added, users can understand whether applications can safely and effectively participate in agentic workflows.

CAST Highlight can analyze thousands of applications in a single operation, sorting their AI readiness into categories such as quick wins, strategically important initiatives, and low-return projects that can be deferred. The findings are integrated into the same software intelligence that organizations already rely on for technical debt, modernization, and cloud optimization decisions. Insights are drawn from CAST’s exclusive dataset, built from analyzing more than 100 billion lines of source code over 25 years.

“In the race to seize the AI high ground, the companies that understand their software best will prevail,” added Rivera. “With CAST, they can stop burning time and tokens and focus their efforts where AI will deliver the greatest business impact.”

The new AI acceleration insights are available immediately as part of CAST Highlight. To learn more, visit: https://www.castsoftware.com/highlight

About CAST

Businesses move faster using CAST to understand, improve, and transform their software. Through semantic analysis of source code, CAST generates dashboards and 3D maps for executives, technologists, and AI to navigate inside individual applications and across entire portfolios. This intelligence enables companies to steer, speed, and report on initiatives such as technical debt, modernization, and cloud. As the pioneer of the software intelligence field, CAST is trusted by the world’s leading companies and governments, their consultancies and cloud providers. See it all at castsoftware.com.