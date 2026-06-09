ViVi Youth Launches High-Potency Vitamin D3 K2 Supplement to Support Daily Bone, Muscle, and Immune Wellness





LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViVi Youth, a wellness brand focused on science-informed nutritional supplements, today announced the launch of its new Vitamin D3 K2 Supplement, a high-potency formula designed to support daily nutritional wellness through a combination of Vitamin D3 and Vitamin K2 MK-7.

As indoor lifestyles, reduced sun exposure, and increased awareness of preventive wellness continue to shape consumer behavior, Vitamin D supplementation has become one of the most widely discussed topics in the nutritional supplement industry. Increasingly, consumers are moving beyond single-ingredient Vitamin D products and seeking combination formulas that incorporate both Vitamin D3 and Vitamin K2.

The growing popularity of Vitamin D3 K2 supplements reflects a broader shift toward formulations that emphasize nutrient synergy, transparent labeling, and everyday usability.

“Consumers today want more than high-dose vitamins,” said a spokesperson for ViVi Youth. “They are looking for thoughtfully designed formulas that fit naturally into their daily wellness routines. Our Vitamin D3 K2 supplement was developed to combine two complementary nutrients in a convenient, easy-to-understand format.”







The new supplement delivers:

5,000 IU (125 mcg) Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)

100 mcg Vitamin K2 as MK-7 Menaquinone

Sunflower seed oil-based softgel delivery system

120 softgels per bottle (120 servings)

Vitamin D3 is recognized for its role in supporting calcium absorption and maintaining normal bone health, muscle function, and immune function. Vitamin K2, particularly in the MK-7 form, is commonly included in modern wellness formulations because of its association with calcium-utilization pathways and bone-support proteins.

Together, the two nutrients have become a popular pairing among consumers seeking comprehensive nutritional support for bone and overall wellness.

According to ViVi Youth, transparency was a key priority in product development. The supplement clearly identifies Vitamin D3 dosage, Vitamin K2 form, serving size, and ingredient information, allowing consumers to make informed purchasing decisions.







The company also highlights the use of Vitamin K2 as MK-7, a form commonly used in premium D3 K2 supplements due to its long-lasting presence in the body and suitability for daily supplementation routines.

In addition to formulation transparency, ViVi Youth emphasizes quality standards throughout the manufacturing process. The company reports that its Vitamin K2 ingredient undergoes enhanced purity control measures designed to exceed standard industry specifications for MK-7 preparations.

The product's softgel format incorporates sunflower seed oil, providing an oil-based delivery system that aligns with the fat-soluble nature of Vitamins D3 and K2. This approach reflects current industry practices for supplements containing fat-soluble nutrients.







The launch comes at a time when many consumers are paying closer attention to daily nutritional support, particularly those with limited sun exposure, indoor work schedules, or an interest in maintaining bone, muscle, and immune wellness as part of a long-term health routine.

ViVi Youth believes that modern supplement users increasingly value simple, transparent formulas over overly complex ingredient blends.

“People want to understand exactly what they are taking,” the company spokesperson added. “By focusing on clearly disclosed ingredients, meaningful dosages, and straightforward formulation logic, we aim to make daily wellness supplementation easier and more accessible.”

The ViVi Youth Vitamin D3 K2 Supplement is now available through Amazon and other authorized retail channels.

About ViVi Youth

ViVi Youth is a wellness brand focused on science-informed nutritional supplements designed for modern lifestyles. Inspired by natural ingredients sourced globally—from the Amazon rainforest to the Himalayan region—the brand develops supplements centered on transparency, quality, and everyday usability.

All ViVi Youth products are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities and undergo third-party testing for quality verification. The company emphasizes clear ingredient disclosure and science-backed formulations designed to support everyday wellness needs.

For more information, visit www.viviyouth.com.

Contact Person：Fiona Yang

Email: joane@viviyouth.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e30d934-408e-43e0-b2c2-8f962bbf38ee

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0edda792-1edb-4061-994b-0b6c5b63d775

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7169c89f-1ec5-4490-be50-78d0d7c6217d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3765ca5a-5a45-46dd-9388-a9298b4c8f3a