PlayerU Software Solutions LLC Launches on Apple App Store and Google Play Store on June 9, 2026





MIAMI, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayerU Software Solutions LLC proudly announces the official launch of the PlayerU mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store beginning June 9th 2026, making the next generation of pickleball learning and player development available to consumers nationwide.

Initial launch features include:

• Guided video instruction for beginner through advanced beginner players

• AI-powered PickleLogic™ coaching assistance

• Educational content designed to accelerate player development

• Integrated pickleball resources and community tools with no pressure learning

• Access to curated equipment and products through PlayerU partners

PlayerU has partnered with Kyle Yates, 7-time US Open Champion and Hall of Fame Inductee, as part of its growing player and content ecosystem. Kyle is the coach who answers your questions and guides you through your pickleball journey alongside some of pickleball’s top players. We make the learning journey fun.

"Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, but many people still don't know where to begin," said Rene Prats, Co-Founder of PlayerU.

Consumers can download PlayerU beginning June 9th, 2026 on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.





Join the movement. Learn. Play. Improve.

Media Contact

Edwin Rivera

Co-Founder, PlayerU Software Solutions LLC

Phone: 786-355-9543

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/670e2f56-b209-4e7e-9e47-ba320620962a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8a08332-03d4-4522-ad19-e89700599a6b