Ateliere Launches Ateliere Storyline That Automates Vertical Serialization for Long-Form Content

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading cloud-native video supply chain software company, today announced Ateliere Storyline, a new automated content transformation capability in Ateliere Connect that converts long-form video into vertical, serialized content at scale.

Repurposing Long-Form Libraries for Mobile-First Audiences

Ateliere Connect enables content owners with large video libraries to automatically reformat existing long-form assets for vertical viewing. The functionality also identifies natural breakpoints and segments content into optimized episodes for mobile-first platforms, social media, and emerging monetization opportunities.

As audiences shift toward mobile short-form experiences, organizations face mounting pressure to create more content variations without adding complexity or cost. Ateliere Storyline transforms existing libraries into platform-ready content efficiently.

Built for Cloud-Scale Transformation

“Ateliere Connect was built from the ground up to fully harness the power of cloud infrastructure,” said Flavius Goman, President of Ateliere. “This is both an editing challenge and a scale challenge. Customers have thousands of assets that can be repurposed for vertical consumption. Our cloud-native architecture and Ateliere Storyline make it possible to automate that process at scale.”

The solution automates key steps, including:

Content analysis and segmentation

Vertical formatting

Serialized output generation

Parallel processing across large content libraries

By eliminating manual review, cropping, editing, and packaging, organizations can process large libraries more efficiently than with traditional workflows.

Expanding Content Value Across Industries

Ateliere Storyline amplifies the value of existing libraries while creating new opportunities for audience engagement and revenue generation across media and entertainment, education, training, government, healthcare, retail, live events, houses of worship, and enterprise communities.

Ateliere Storyline is available through Ateliere’s authorized reseller network, which provides evaluation, onboarding, implementation, and ongoing support. Organizations can register here and will be connected with a reseller partner based on their market and requirements.

About Ateliere Creative Technologies

Ateliere Creative Technologies (ateliere.com) is a cloud-native software company enabling organizations to manage, transform, package, distribute and monetize large-scale video and content libraries globally. Its flagship platform, Ateliere Connect, helps customers centralize content libraries, streamline workflows, reduce operational complexity and unlock new efficiencies through automation, AI-enabled capabilities and scalable cloud infrastructure. Originally proven in Media & Entertainment, Ateliere’s technology is increasingly applicable to any industry where video is a mission-critical asset.

Media Contact

Cletis L Fox

MWW

Ateliere@mww.com