ENT & Allergy Associates and Hümi Name J.P. Morgan as Primary Bank and Lender

Tarrytown, New York, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT & Allergy Associates, the nation’s largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice, together with its management services organization, Hümi, today announced that J.P. Morgan has been selected as its primary operating bank and lender.

The relationship marks an important milestone as the organization continues to expand its clinical footprint, invest in technology and patient access initiatives, and further strengthen its position as a leading physician-led healthcare network.

With more than 475 clinicians practicing across nearly 80 locations and millions of patient visits annually, the organization sought a financial institution with the scale, healthcare expertise, and operational capabilities necessary to support a rapidly growing, multi-state enterprise.

“Selecting J.P. Morgan as our primary operating bank and lead lender reflects both the scale of our organization today and our long-term strategic vision,” said Mary Paladino, Chief Financial Officer of ENTA and Hümi. “As healthcare delivery continues to evolve, it is critical to work with institutions that understand complex, multi-site healthcare organizations and can support our continued investment in patient care, physician recruitment, technology, operational infrastructure, and long-term growth.”

Under the new relationship, J.P. Morgan will provide treasury management, cash management, strategic financing, and lending solutions to help support the organization’s operational expansion, infrastructure investments, and long-term strategic initiatives.

“ENT & Allergy Associates has developed a strong operational and clinical foundation across the markets it serves,” said Liam Mass, Vice President, Healthcare Services at J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking. “We look forward to supporting the organization as it continues to invest in innovation, infrastructure, and expanded access to care.”

This transition to leveraging J.P. Morgan’s suite of services and solutions reflects ENTA and Hümi’s continued investment in building a scalable, integrated healthcare enterprise positioned for long-term growth and innovation while remaining firmly physician-led.

To learn more about ENT & Allergy Associates, locate a nearby office, or schedule an appointment, visit entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT & Allergy Associates

ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, allergy, and audiology network in the United States, with more than 475 clinicians practicing across over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. ENTA provides comprehensive care across a wide range of specialties, including adult and pediatric ENT, allergy and asthma care, audiology, hearing aids, sleep services, voice and swallowing disorders, advanced sinus and skull base surgery, facial plastics and reconstructive surgery, and inner ear and dizziness disorders. ENTA physicians are consistently recognized as Castle Connolly Top Doctors and maintain affiliations with many of the nation’s leading medical institutions.

About Hümi:

Backed by over 25 years of experience, Hümi (formerly Quality Medical Management Services USA, LLC, or QMMS USA) specializes in healthcare management and consultancy across practice operations and management, technology, revenue cycle, compliance, HR management, and business applications. With a seasoned team and a commitment to excellence, Hümi delivers cutting-edge healthcare business management solutions. By implementing best practices at every step, Hümi ensures measurable success for its clients. At its core, Hümi represents the human side of healthcare, where operational excellence meets a people-first philosophy.