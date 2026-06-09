GOKO M6: An AI-Powered 4WD Robotic Mower Built for Large Lawns, Steep Slopes, and Tough Terrain

Dover, Kent, DE, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mowing the lawn isn’t always the simple process we expect it to be. Between rough surfaces, complicated landscaping layouts, and natural components to dodge, from mud to tree roots, sprucing up your lawn can be quite the task. Thus, many homeowners seek a smarter, easier solution for maintaining their outdoor space.

To address this need, GOKO introduces the GOKO M6, an innovative robotic mower built on more than a decade of robotics expertise from Robot++.





Designed for Difficult Environments

The GOKO M6 is geared toward homeowners with challenging landscapes, including steep slopes, large properties, multi-zone lawns, and uneven terrain. Unlike entry-level mowers that struggle with bumps, the GOKO robot lawn mower keeps going thanks to 4WD traction and adaptive suspension. So, it stays stable and in control on slopes and rough ground.





From narrow garden paths to expansive outdoor spaces, it helps reduce the time spent on lawn maintenance while delivering a consistent cut.





Equipped with AI-Powered Navigation and Obstacle Avoidance

The M6 uses an AI QuadVision system with four cameras to spot over 200 objects to avoid obstacles. Smart side-view cameras further enhance obstacle detection accuracy, enabling cleaner edge cutting and smoother navigation through narrow spaces.

Furthermore, the M6 utilizes RTK plus VSLAM fusion positioning, which helps the mower understand where it is and how it’s moving relative to its surroundings, while supporting a seamless wire-free setup. It supports both Network RTK and Local RTK, letting users adjust positioning performance for different yard environments.





Designed to Protect Your Lawn

GOKO solves the problem of turf damage caused by dragging in traditional skid-steer robotic mowers. Instead of pivoting by dragging across the grass, it uses turning front wheels to reduce tearing, scuffing, and rut formation.

The mower also promotes a more natural and uniform lawn appearance through dynamic mowing patterns. By varying its mowing routes and cutting angles over time, it helps reduce visible wheel tracks and repetitive mowing marks while maintaining an even cut across the lawn.

Advanced Multi-Zone Management

The GOKO M6 is designed to scale. With its expandable battery system, it can cover up to 4,000㎡ per charge and 8,000㎡ per day, paired with efficient navigation and optimized battery consumption.

This robot also allows unlimited zone mapping. Users, especially estate or rural property owners with divided lawns or garden plots, can conveniently engage in segment lawn management straight from GOKO’s dedicated phone app while tracking their mowing session in the process.





Customized Cutting Options

In terms of performance, the M6 features a blade with a cutting width of 42 cm and dual 250W cutting motors. Users can opt for cutting their lawn with a razor disc for carrying out regular cutting activities or mulching blades to tackle dense grass.

This adjustable dual-blade system makes the GOKO M6 lawn mower adaptable to varying lawn conditions.

Off-Road Friendly

Designed for real-world outdoor environments, the GOKO M6 is built to handle challenging terrain and changing ground conditions. Its off-road traction recovery system allows the mower to power through a variety of obstacles, including thick soil and plant roots, thanks to its wide-diameter tires and adaptive shock absorbers.

What’s more, this model is IPX6 waterproof, allowing it to handle rain, dew, mud, and other wet conditions without damage.

About GOKO and the Future of Its Advanced Product Line

GOKO is dedicated to sticking to its parent company Robot++’s motto, “to create a world without dangerous work,” through innovative outdoor robotics. The GOKO M6 has recently been recognized with both a Red Dot Design Award and a Gold Award at the French Design Awards, highlighting the company’s commitment to combining advanced engineering with user-centered design. Backed by Robot++, which holds more than 400 patents in industrial robotics, GOKO leverages the broader technical expertise of Robot++.

While the GOKO’s M6 robot mower is dedicated to improving the way grass is cut, the brand isn’t stopping there. It plans on scaling its product line by eventually releasing the GOKO X5, designed not just for mowing lawns but also for clearing out snow and towing, positioning itself as an all-season solution.

In fact, GOKO M6 is currently raising crowdfunding via Kickstarter to expand its innovative line. Within the first day of the campaign launch, it was able to raise 200 percent of its target goal, signifying heavy consumer demand.

Final Thoughts

What makes the GOKO M6 unique is not the fact that it’s just another robotic mower, but its specifically intended for rigorous residential settings. The M6 ultimately breaks away from other modern mowing models with its powerful 4WD system, terrain adaptability, AI vision technology, and RTK navigation capabilities.