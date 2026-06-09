VISIT FLORIDA Highlights St. Augustine as City that Shaped U.S. History

St. Augustine, FL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, VISIT FLORIDA has released a seven-part docuseries highlighting Florida history and how it shaped American history. “America 250: A Portrait of Florida” takes a look at seven destinations that exemplify the diverse history and heritage of Florida: St. Augustine, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Cape Canaveral, Key West and the Everglades, Miami, and Tampa.

“Florida’s story is America’s story, and St. Augustine is the earliest chapter,” says Susan Phillips, President and CEO of the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. “This is where so many different nations and groups of people came and left their mark. Freedoms were tested and fought for, discoveries were made, and history was changed forever. We’re proud to showcase this amazing city for visitors who want to explore America’s earliest beginnings.”

The video series, created by VISIT FLORIDA, features Governor Ron DeSantis, former City of St. Augustine Mayor Tracy Upchurch, National Park Service Park Ranger Chris Leverett, Flagler College Professor Emeritus of History Dr. Thomas Graham, and Historian Dr. Anthony Dixon. Each expert discusses one of St. Augustine’s pivotal moments in the earliest history of America: the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, Henry Flagler and the Ponce de Leon Hotel, and Fort Mose Historic State Park. They reveal how St. Augustine was the gateway to the New World, shaped Florida tourism as we know it, and became home to the first sanctioned free Black settlement in the United States.

As part of America250, Florida’s Historic Coast will host a variety of events throughout Independence Day weekend and the month of July.

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument will offer free admission July 3–5. On Friday, July 3, the Castillo will also host a special outdoor musical program in partnership with the St. Augustine Music Festival, featuring fife-and-drum performances and patriotic selections performed by a brass quintet throughout the afternoon.

The City of St. Augustine’s annual Independence Day Celebration takes place Saturday, July 4, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitución. The All-Star Orchestra will perform a two-hour concert featuring big-band, swing, and patriotic favorites. The evening concludes with one of the largest fireworks displays on the Eastern Seaboard, beginning at 9 p.m.

Adjacent to the Plaza, Anderson Circle is home to a new statue of abolitionist, author, and statesman Frederick Douglass. The monument was unveiled by Governor Ron DeSantis in February as part of Florida’s America250 commemoration.

Visitors will also find numerous opportunities to celebrate the nation’s milestone anniversary through museum exhibitions, special performances, and educational programs.

Explore the intersection of history and art through A Moment in Time: America 250 at the Lightner Museum and When in the Course of Human Events at the St. Augustine Art Association. Learn more about entrepreneur, abolitionist, and architect Franklin Webster Smith through Building America: The Life and Vision of Franklin W. Smith at the Villa Zorayda Museum.

The Ximenez-Fatio House Museum will offer special self-guided audio tours on July 4 for $2.50 per person. Then, on Wednesday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m., the museum will participate in a nationwide simultaneous reading of selected portions of the Declaration of Independence, marking 250 years since its first public reading.

Every Saturday in July, St. Augustine City Walks will offer complimentary St. Augustine and the Birth of America guided tours, sharing stories about the city’s often-overlooked role during the American Revolutionary War.

On Saturday, July 18, visitors are invited to explore Tolomato Cemetery, the oldest extant planned cemetery in Florida. A special 250th Anniversary Tour will honor three Patriots buried within its historic grounds.

Step into 250 years of history and beyond on Florida’s Historic Coast. To learn more about St. Augustine’s history, iconic landmarks, special events, and America250 programming, visit www.floridashistoriccoast.com/events/250/

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com.

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