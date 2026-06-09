GOV. DEWINE, LT. GOV. TRESSEL, JOBSOHIO ANNOUNCE $300M EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING INITIATIVE TO ADDRESS TALENT GAPS AND BOLSTER CAREER AWARENESS

Columbus, Ohio, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel, and JobsOhio today announced a new initiative to help expand the state’s pipeline of skilled technical professionals ready to step into some of Ohio’s most in-demand jobs. As part of the new JobsOhio Experiential Learning Initiative, JobsOhio will invest $300 million over 10 years to help Ohio employers of all sizes fill specialized positions in the critical industries of advanced manufacturing, advanced aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & chemicals, financial services, food & agribusiness, healthcare, logistics & distribution, and technology.

The first phase of the initiative will provide financial incentives for employers who invest in experiential learning by:

Enrolling current employees in qualifying associate’s degree programs, technical certificate training, or registered apprenticeships to upskill their knowledge in critical industries.

Hiring individuals already enrolled in qualifying education programs to provide them with on-the-job training in critical industries while they earn their credentials.

“This program is a win-win for everyone involved – it gets young people into the workforce faster, gives existing employees the opportunity to learn new skills, and gives employers the talented, technical workforce they need to get the job done,” said Governor DeWine. “Providing this support to Ohio employers is critical to growing the state’s talent pipeline at a speed aligned with demand.”

JobsOhio estimates that the state will need 540,000 STEM-and technically skilled workers over the next 10 years to meet employer demand, with technicians accounting for 43% of that demand. As a result, the first phase of the initiative will include a technician earn-and-learn program designed to meet workforce needs and connect Ohioans with high-wage technician jobs.

“Ohio's economic future will be built by the people who are willing to learn, grow, and adapt,” said Lt. Governor Tressel. “From advanced manufacturing to healthcare, it's important that we have pathways available to connect more people with those opportunities. This program will create more chances for Ohioans to gain skills through hands-on experience, which is the best way to lead someone to a rewarding career.”

Ohioans will have the opportunity to participate in the technician earn-and-learn program through employers offering paid apprenticeships, co-ops, and internships. By offering employers an incentive and hands-on support during implementation, the program aims to significantly increase degree and training completions in critical industries, with an estimated 25,000 Ohioans expected to benefit from the program's initial phase.

“Today’s economy is being driven by people with the skills to build, maintain, and operate the systems that drive innovation forward,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Empowering employers with the ability to provide hands-on experience is a critical step to increasing earn-and-learn opportunities for Ohio’s students and workers.”

Developed in collaboration with workforce partners throughout the state, including the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the new program is part of JobsOhio’s strategy to build the state’s talent pipeline as economic growth creates increased demand for specialized talent.

“The demand for highly skilled technicians is increasing, making career development more important than ever,” said JobsOhio Interim Managing Director for Talent Molly Moses. “The technician earn-and-learn program establishes training pathways that are more accessible, leading to industry-recognized stackable credentials and postsecondary associate degrees for the talent that businesses are seeking to hire and upskill.”

The JobsOhio Experiential Learning Initiative will also raise public awareness of the benefits of specific in-demand careers and provide employers with support services to guide them in implementing experiential learning programs. The technician earn-and-learn program will launch later this year, and future phases of the initiative will focus on additional career pathways such as engineering, technology, and artificial intelligence.

The JobsOhio Experiential Learning Initiative is part of JobsOhio's comprehensive talent portfolio, designed to attract, develop, and retain Ohio's workforce. Additional programs, grants, and incentives include:

FindYourOhio.com – Connecting out-of-state talent with Ohio opportunities

Talent Acquisition Services – Customized recruitment, marketing, and workforce development to support every stage of the candidate journey

Workforce Grant – Funding for employee skill development

Relocation Incentive – An incentive for companies that bring STEM and technical talent into the state

Ohio Discovery Corridor – Growing and retaining STEM talent through Ohio’s innovation network

Visit jobsohio.com/talent to learn more.

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About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.