Houston Skilled Trades Workforce Provider Trade Management Enhances Recruiting and Contractor Engagement with Custom Event Tents from Splash Tents

HOUSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Tents, Inc., a leading manufacturer of custom-branded canopy tents and event marketing solutions, today highlighted its ongoing partnership with Trade Management, a skilled trades workforce solutions company that utilizes Splash Tents products to support recruiting initiatives, contractor engagement, and workforce outreach across Texas and Florida.

Photo Caption: Trade Management at the Electrical Council of Florida Fall Golf Tournament utilizing custom-branded Splash Tents canopy.

Building Relationships Through Face-to-Face Engagement

Trade Management connects contractors with skilled labor throughout key construction markets. As the company continues to expand, maintaining a professional and recognizable brand presence across multiple locations remains a priority.

"Trade Management is, at its core, a people business," said Trade Management Divisional Director Jon Chism.

"In the construction industry, partnerships matter, and being present in person at jobsites, hiring events, networking opportunities, and appreciation events is essential to building relationships with both our workforce and our customers. That visibility and personal connection are why SplashTents.com has become such an important partner for our team," said Jon.

Durable Branding Solutions for the Construction Industry

The durable tent systems are designed to withstand frequent transportation, outdoor jobsite conditions, and repeated setup and teardown while continuing to deliver strong visual branding and functional event space.

Supporting Growth Across Texas and Florida

Over the years, Splash Tents has supported Trade Management through coordinated deployments across Houston, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and Florida, supplying custom-branded canopy tents, vinyl banners, table covers, and custom event branding solutions. The company's ability to fulfill and ship branded assets across multiple markets helps Trade Management maintain a consistent image wherever its teams operate.

About Splash Tents, Inc.

Splash Tents, Inc. is a U.S. manufacturer of custom pop-up canopy tents, and promotional marketing products. In addition to custom branded pop up tents, Splash Tents continues to expand its offerings through SplashExhibits.com, providing trade show display solutions, media walls, retractable pop up banner stands, event backdrops, custom apparel, and exhibit solutions for recruiting events, expos, conventions, and corporate activations nationwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0e1b0fe-12db-436c-9225-0cb198353dbf