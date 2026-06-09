Euronext announces share repurchase programme as part of its long-term incentive plan

Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 9 June 2026 – Euronext today announced that it will repurchase 270,000 of its own shares as part of its Long-Term Incentive plans.

This repurchase programme will be implemented and directed by an independent agent during the period commencing on 10 June 2026 (including) and ending no later than 29 June 2026 (including).

This programme will be carried out in accordance with the conditions of the authorisation granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Euronext on 20 May 2026.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com

Investor Relations Judith Stein +33 6 15 23 91 97

Margaux Kurver +33 6 84 16 85 03

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. In November 2025, Euronext acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), reinforcing its pan-European footprint and further extending its fully integrated market infrastructure with the addition of an exchange, a CSD and a clearing house.

As of March 2026, Euronext’s regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with €7 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 29% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

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