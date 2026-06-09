MARIETTA, GA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARIETTA, GA - June 09, 2026 - -

Shockwave Centers of America provides information on radial shockwave therapy as a non-invasive treatment approach for various chronic musculoskeletal conditions through its network of trained practitioners.

The company serves as a leading provider of shockwave therapy products and support across the country. SCOA practitioners have received complete training assuring treatments are administered by experienced professionals. This approach supports clinics in delivering care focused on the body's natural healing processes.

When an injury occurs, the body implements its own healing mechanisms to repair tissue, bone, cells and other affected areas. In cases of chronic pain, however, the body no longer recognizes the injury. As a result, it shuts down the healing process, leaving individuals in persistent discomfort. Shockwave therapy penetrates deep into soft tissue, causing a microtrauma or new inflammatory condition in the treated area. This triggers the body's natural healing response once again.

The energy emitted during treatment causes cells in the soft tissue to release certain bio-chemicals. These bio-chemicals intensify the healing process and allow for the building of new microscopic blood vessels in the soft tissue. Strong energy pulses applied for short periods stimulate cells responsible for bone and connective tissue healing. In many instances, this has proven effective where the body has not healed on its own.

Practitioners apply ultrasound gel to the injured area and then use an applicator to administer ballistic waves, or compressed air impulses, over the affected region in a slow, circular motion. Patients may experience a minor level of discomfort during the procedure, with adjustments made to manage it. Some soreness afterward for a day or two is common, similar to the feeling after a strenuous workout.

Medical literature supports radial shockwave therapy through extensive studies conducted over the past 20 years, including double-blind, randomized, controlled research. These indicate improvement rates such as 84 percent for plantar fasciitis, 91 percent for calcific tendonitis of the shoulder, 77 percent for tennis elbow, 76 percent for Achilles tendinopathy, 95 percent relief for myofascial trigger point, 76 percent for patellar tendonitis, and 85 percent for hamstring injuries.

Conditions treated include plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathy, jumper's knee or patellar tendinitis, hamstring muscle injuries, bursitis, calcific rotator cuff tendinitis, shoulder pain, tennis elbow, heel spurs, shin splints and more. The therapy addresses these by supporting natural repair mechanisms through targeted energy delivery.

David Tucker, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Shockwave Centers of America and President of TENSnet, a leading supplier of chiropractic equipment, explained the process. Shockwave therapy restarts the healing response in chronic cases by creating a controlled microtrauma that prompts bio-chemical release and new blood vessel formation, he said.

Dr. Dan Ruitenbeek, Co-Founder of Shockwave Centers of America and owner of Explore Health & Wellness in Marietta, Georgia, highlighted practitioner involvement. Complete training for SCOA practitioners ensures consistent application of the energy pulses that stimulate bone and connective tissue healing in clinical settings, he noted.

The company maintains a directory of clinics across numerous states and Puerto Rico where patients can access this therapy. This resource connects individuals with providers equipped to deliver treatments according to established protocols. The network supports a range of radial shockwave devices suitable for different clinical needs, allowing practices to integrate the technology for daily patient care.

Radial shockwave therapy operates through the generation of ballistic waves that interact with affected tissues at varying depths. This supports applications in both superficial and deeper musculoskeletal structures. Clinics utilizing these systems report structured treatment sessions that align with patient conditions and responses.

Research materials, including references to clinical studies on radial extracorporeal shockwave therapy, are available through affiliated clinics. These provide context on outcomes for conditions involving tendinopathies, trigger points and other soft tissue issues. The evidence base from over two decades of investigation informs the application methods used by trained professionals.

Treatment protocols typically involve a series of sessions, with each application focusing on even distribution of impulses across the target area. The non-invasive characteristic means patients can often continue regular activities with minimal interruption. This aspect contributes to its role in wellness and chiropractic practices seeking to address unresolved pain.

Shockwave Centers of America emphasizes education on the physiological mechanisms, including how the therapy promotes angiogenesis through new vessel development and cellular stimulation. Such processes supply improved oxygenation and nutrients to damaged areas, facilitating regeneration. For example, in shoulder conditions like calcific tendinitis, the approach targets deposits and inflammation. In lower limb issues such as plantar fasciitis or shin splints, it supports tendon and fascial recovery.

The availability of portable and clinical units allows flexibility for practices of varying sizes. Devices feature adjustable settings for frequency and intensity to tailor treatments. This adaptability helps address the specific requirements of conditions encountered in everyday patient populations.

As demand for non-surgical pain management options grows, detailed information on shockwave mechanisms aids both practitioners and patients in understanding its potential role. The company's support includes resources on setup, operation and best practices for integration into existing workflows.

Additional benefits observed in literature relate to improved blood flow and reduced chronic inflammation responses. Patients with persistent elbow, knee or heel pain may find this therapy reactivates stalled healing cycles. The standardized training ensures practitioners can assess suitability and monitor progress effectively.

Shockwave Centers of America continues to provide equipment and training that enable clinics to offer these services. The focus remains on natural healing pathways rather than external interventions. This aligns with broader trends toward conservative management of musculoskeletal complaints.

The clinic finder tool on the company's website assists in locating nearby providers. With listings spanning many regions, it facilitates access for those exploring alternatives to prolonged physical therapy or other approaches. Each session builds on previous ones, with cumulative effects noted in many cases.

In outlining these aspects of radial shockwave therapy, Shockwave Centers of America contributes to awareness of available options for chronic pain. The therapy's documented statistics and procedural details offer a factual basis for consideration in clinical decision-making.

Shockwave Centers of America is the leading provider of shockwave therapy across the country. SCOA practitioners have received complete training to support effective administration. The company focuses on better results naturally through its network and resources for radial shockwave applications in treating various conditions.

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For more information about Shockwave Centers of America™, contact the company here:



Shockwave Centers of America™

David Tucker: Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Shockwave Centers of America

561-300-3444

info@shockwavecenters.com

4880 Lower Roswell Road Suite 20

Marietta, GA, 30068