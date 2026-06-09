Salem Media Launches Salem Creators Agency, Signs Jason Jackson Jr. as First Client

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today the launch of Salem Creators Agency (SCA), a new venture focused on helping faith-centric and family-friendly talent grow their careers across publishing, podcasting, live events, speaking engagements, music, film, and TV.



As part of the launch, SCA has signed Christian content creator, speaker, and media personality Jason Jackson Jr. as its first client.



The launch marks a significant expansion of Salem's role within the growing faith and family media landscape. For decades, Salem has helped build audiences through radio, podcasting, digital media, publishing, and content distribution. SCA extends that relationship by providing strategic representation and business development services designed to help creators grow across every area of their platform and career.



While there are plenty of agencies in entertainment, few focus specifically on serving faith-centric and family-friendly talent. SCA was created to help fill that gap and provide representation from a team that understands both the business and the audience.



"For years, we've worked alongside some of the most influential voices in media," said David Santrella, Chief Executive Officer of Salem Media. "Many of them are looking for more than platform monetization. They want a partner who not only understands their audience and shares their values but also has the experience to help them continue building their brands. Launching SCA is a natural next step for us."



The agency will work with clients on speaking opportunities, publishing projects, brand partnerships, media appearances, entertainment opportunities, and other areas of career growth.



"As we've worked alongside creators over the last several years, we've seen firsthand that the most successful talent aren't just building social media audiences—they're building brands, businesses, and platforms that extend far beyond any single channel," said Andrew Samalot, Managing Director of SCA. "Our role is to help them identify those opportunities, navigate them strategically, and surround them with representation they can trust as they continue growing their influence and impact."



As its first client, SCA has signed Jason Jackson Jr., one of the fastest-growing young voices in Christian media. Since launching his platforms in 2023, Jackson has built an audience of more than one million followers across social media through faith-centered content, personal storytelling, and conversations about purpose, identity, and culture.



Jackson’s story of faith and personal transformation has resonated with people of all ages across the country. After originally pursuing a career in the NFL, his life changed during college when he committed himself fully to his Christian faith and chose to focus on ministry and content creation.



Today, Jackson reaches millions through short-form content, speaking engagements, long-form media projects, and his talk show The Pew across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.



"I've always believed God gave me this platform for a reason," said Jackson. "I'm excited to partner with a team that understands where I want to go and shares my heart for reaching people with a message of faith and hope."



SCA will continue to add additional talent as it continues building an intentional roster of faith-centric and family-friendly voices.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.



Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39d4b006-f30f-4c44-9660-572e439d7d17