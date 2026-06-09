Lantronix to Participate in Rosenblatt’s 6th Annual Technology Summit – The Age of AI

IRVINE, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions powering NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced its participation in Rosenblatt’s 6th Annual Technology Summit – The Age of AI, a virtual event taking place June 9-10, 2026.

Panel Discussion – The Age of AI: Physical AI

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Panelists: Mathi Gurusamy, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Lantronix; Angus Pacala, CEO, Ouster; Iri Trashanski, Chief Strategy Officer, Ceva

Fireside Chat & One-on-One Meetings

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET

Saleel Awsare, CEO, and Brent Stringham, CFO, will host a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

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