Pax8 Expands the Marketplace Platform to Help Partners Run and Scale Their Business

SALT LAKE CITY, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced a major evolution of the Pax8 Marketplace at Beyond 2026. The company introduced new capabilities that give partners a clearer, real-time view of their business and the ability to act faster, whether that’s getting ahead of renewals, spotting changes in revenue trends, or responding to client needs sooner. The enhancements help partners better understand revenue, subscription activity, client health, and financial performance, all from within the Pax8 Marketplace.

“Partners don’t need more data. They need clarity,” said Libby McIlhany, Chief Product Officer at Pax8. “We’ve expanded the Pax8 Marketplace to give our partners relevant insights across all clients and vendors, so they can make faster decisions, operate more effectively, and lead with greater confidence.”

As partners take on bigger roles helping clients navigate growth, complexity, and AI adoption, they need a platform that helps them see what’s happening across the business and respond proactively.

This evolution positions the Pax8 Marketplace as the platform for partners to operate and scale their business, bringing revenue, subscriptions, and client signals into a single, always-on view they can act on.

“Without a clear view of the business, scaling just amplifies problems,” said Lane Brannan, Pax8 Executive Vice President and General Manager, Americas. “Partners need visibility into what’s happening across their clients and subscriptions; and the ability to act on it in real time to deliver better outcomes for the SMBs they serve.”

The Marketplace enhancements focus on four areas that matter most to running the business.

Subscription Insights gives partners a centralized view of subscription activity, helping them stay ahead of renewals, manage Microsoft trial conversion and configuration, and anticipate upcoming changes before they create downstream issues.

gives partners a centralized view of subscription activity, helping them stay ahead of renewals, manage Microsoft trial conversion and configuration, and anticipate upcoming changes before they create downstream issues. Partner Analytics Hub brings revenue, product, and client data together in one analytics experience, giving partners direct visibility into business performance so they can make faster decisions, operate more efficiently, and grow with greater confidence.

brings revenue, product, and client data together in one analytics experience, giving partners direct visibility into business performance so they can make faster decisions, operate more efficiently, and grow with greater confidence. Reports provides a centralized hub for finance-ready outputs that users can customize, download, and schedule for recurring email delivery. By reducing manual reporting and data manipulation, Reports helps partners improve accuracy, spot patterns faster, and spend less time assembling information by hand. Phase one launches June 9 with customizable invoice reports.

provides a centralized hub for finance-ready outputs that users can customize, download, and schedule for recurring email delivery. By reducing manual reporting and data manipulation, Reports helps partners improve accuracy, spot patterns faster, and spend less time assembling information by hand. Phase one launches June 9 with customizable invoice reports. Integration Guides give partners practical guidance for connecting systems and getting more value from Pax8 APIs and Model Context Protocol Server. An AI prompt generator is designed to help partners move faster from reacting to anticipating customer needs.





Together, these capabilities give partners a more complete view of how their business is performing and where to act next. That improves how they operate internally, how they engage clients, and how they deliver consistent value to the SMBs they support. In the AI era, that level of clarity helps partners run stronger businesses and deliver better results for the SMBs they serve.

To learn more about Pax8, please visit pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the leading global Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), connecting IT service providers, technology companies and end customers on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage AI and cloud solutions. Over 47,000 global IT professionals and more than 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights that help small teams stay productive, protected and prepared for the intelligence layer of the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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Media Contact:

David Stephan

PR Manager

dstephan@pax8.com