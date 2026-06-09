New York, USA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treg Cell-Based Therapies Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 29+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Domain | DelveInsight

The Treg cell-based therapies clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 35+ Treg cell-based therapies in the pipeline, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline Insight 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for Treg cell-based therapies across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the Treg cell-based therapies domain.

Treg Cell-Based Therapies Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s Treg cell-based therapies pipeline report depicts a robust space with 29+ active players working to develop 35+ pipeline Treg cell-based therapies.

active players working to develop pipeline Treg cell-based therapies. Key Treg cell-based therapies companies, such as Orca Bio, Cellenkos, Quell Therapeutics, Gentibio, Abata Therapeutics, Tr1X, Novabio Therapeutics, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Regeneron, PolTREG, RegCell, Taiwan Bio, Rapa Therapeutics, and others, are evaluating new Treg cell-based therapies to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new Treg cell-based therapies to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline Treg cell-based therapies, such as Orca-T, CK0801, QEL-001, GNTI-122, ABA-101, TRX103, NP-001, Research Program: Celiac disease, PTG-007, Research Program: Autoimmune disease, TRK-001, RAPA-501, SBT-77-7101, and others are under different phases of Treg cell-based therapies clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of Treg cell-based therapies clinical trials. Approximately 2+ Treg cell-based therapies are in the late stage of development, whereas 10+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development.

Notable MoAs in Treg cell-based therapies clinical trials include Regulatory T-lymphocyte replacements, Interleukin 10 replacements, Immunologic cytotoxicity, HLA-A2 targeted, and others.

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What are Treg Cell-Based Therapies?

Regulatory T cell (Treg)-based therapies are an emerging class of immunotherapies that leverage the immunosuppressive function of Tregs to restore immune balance in diseases driven by excessive or misdirected immune responses. These therapies typically involve the isolation, ex vivo expansion, and reinfusion of autologous or allogeneic Tregs, or the in vivo enhancement of endogenous Treg activity using biologics such as low-dose interleukin-2. By promoting immune tolerance, Treg-based approaches aim to treat conditions like autoimmune diseases, graft-versus-host disease, and transplant rejection, while minimizing the need for broad immunosuppression. Advances in cell engineering, including antigen-specific Tregs and CAR-Treg technologies, are further improving precision and efficacy, enabling targeted suppression of pathological immune responses without compromising systemic immunity.





Find out more about Treg cell-based therapies drugs @ Treg Cell-Based Therapies Analysis

A snapshot of the Pipeline Treg Cell-Based Therapies mentioned in the report:

Orca Bio is developing its lead candidate, Orca-T, which is currently under review through a Biologics License Application for hematologic malignancies. Orca-T is an intravenous regulatory T-lymphocyte replacement therapy. The therapy is being evaluated in the pivotal Precision-T Phase III study in patients with AML, ALL, and MDS. Recently, Orca Bio presented updated long-term data at the 2026 Tandem Meetings showing improved overall survival, relapse-free survival, and lower rates of severe GvHD compared with standard alloHSCT approaches.

is developing its lead candidate, which is currently under review through a Biologics License Application for hematologic malignancies. Orca-T is an intravenous regulatory T-lymphocyte replacement therapy. The therapy is being evaluated in the pivotal Precision-T Phase III study in patients with AML, ALL, and MDS. Recently, Orca Bio presented updated long-term data at the 2026 Tandem Meetings showing improved overall survival, relapse-free survival, and lower rates of severe GvHD compared with standard alloHSCT approaches. Cellenkos is developing CK0801 , an intravenous allogeneic cord blood-derived T-regulatory cell therapy currently in Phase II development. CK0801 functions as a T-lymphocyte replacement therapy intended to restore immune homeostasis in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The ongoing Phase II multicenter open-label study (NCT07499102) is evaluating CK0801 in transfusion-dependent aplastic anemia patients. In April 2026, the company announced FDA clearance to initiate the Phase II trial, with the primary endpoint focused on reducing transfusion requirements by Day 180.

is developing , an intravenous allogeneic cord blood-derived T-regulatory cell therapy currently in Phase II development. CK0801 functions as a T-lymphocyte replacement therapy intended to restore immune homeostasis in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The ongoing Phase II multicenter open-label study (NCT07499102) is evaluating CK0801 in transfusion-dependent aplastic anemia patients. In April 2026, the company announced FDA clearance to initiate the Phase II trial, with the primary endpoint focused on reducing transfusion requirements by Day 180. Tr1X is advancing TRX103 , an intravenous engineered Tr1 regulatory T-cell therapy currently in Phase I/II development. TRX103 works through stimulation of interleukin-10 (IL-10) expression to induce immune tolerance and suppress inflammatory responses. The therapy is being studied in a Phase I trial for prevention of GvHD in patients undergoing HLA-mismatched hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. At ASGCT 2026, Tr1X presented first-in-human data showing dose-dependent persistence, expansion of regulatory T cells, induction of a tolerogenic immune environment, and favorable safety with no dose-limiting toxicities observed.

is advancing , an intravenous engineered Tr1 regulatory T-cell therapy currently in Phase I/II development. TRX103 works through stimulation of interleukin-10 (IL-10) expression to induce immune tolerance and suppress inflammatory responses. The therapy is being studied in a Phase I trial for prevention of GvHD in patients undergoing HLA-mismatched hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. At ASGCT 2026, Tr1X presented first-in-human data showing dose-dependent persistence, expansion of regulatory T cells, induction of a tolerogenic immune environment, and favorable safety with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Quell Therapeutics is developing QEL-001, an intravenous HLA-A2-targeted engineered Treg therapy currently in Phase I/II development. QEL-001 is designed to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance in autoimmune diseases and transplant-associated conditions. The therapy is being evaluated in an early-stage clinical study focused on liver transplantation tolerance. Recent company updates highlighted progress in advancing its antigen-specific engineered Treg platform into clinical evaluation.

is developing an intravenous HLA-A2-targeted engineered Treg therapy currently in Phase I/II development. QEL-001 is designed to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance in autoimmune diseases and transplant-associated conditions. The therapy is being evaluated in an early-stage clinical study focused on liver transplantation tolerance. Recent company updates highlighted progress in advancing its antigen-specific engineered Treg platform into clinical evaluation. GentiBio is developing GNTI-122, a parenterally administered engineered Treg therapy currently in Phase I development. GNTI-122 is designed to modulate immunologic cytotoxicity and restore immune tolerance in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The ongoing POLARIS study is evaluating GNTI-122 in autoimmune indications. In May 2026, GentiBio presented updates at the ASGCT Annual Meeting highlighting clinical-stage progress of GNTI-122 and advancement of its next-generation allogeneic Treg platform.

is developing a parenterally administered engineered Treg therapy currently in Phase I development. GNTI-122 is designed to modulate immunologic cytotoxicity and restore immune tolerance in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The ongoing POLARIS study is evaluating GNTI-122 in autoimmune indications. In May 2026, GentiBio presented updates at the ASGCT Annual Meeting highlighting clinical-stage progress of GNTI-122 and advancement of its next-generation allogeneic Treg platform. Abata Therapeutics is advancing ABA-101, an intrathecally administered regulatory T-lymphocyte replacement therapy currently in Phase I development. The drug is engineered to selectively suppress autoimmune responses and preserve tissue function. The therapy is being evaluated in an early-stage clinical study for progressive autoimmune diseases. Recent company communications emphasized advancement of the antigen-specific Treg platform and preparation for additional clinical expansion cohorts.

is advancing an intrathecally administered regulatory T-lymphocyte replacement therapy currently in Phase I development. The drug is engineered to selectively suppress autoimmune responses and preserve tissue function. The therapy is being evaluated in an early-stage clinical study for progressive autoimmune diseases. Recent company communications emphasized advancement of the antigen-specific Treg platform and preparation for additional clinical expansion cohorts. Sonoma Biotherapeutics and Regeneron are collaborating on a preclinical Treg cell therapy program for celiac disease. The program utilizes engineered T-lymphocyte replacement approaches to restore immune tolerance to gluten-associated antigens. The collaboration is focused on developing next-generation engineered regulatory T-cell therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, with preclinical studies demonstrating targeted immunomodulatory potential.

Learn more about the emerging Treg cell-based therapies @ Treg Cell-Based Therapies Clinical Trials

Treg cell-based therapies are being explored as a novel approach for managing autoimmune and inflammatory disorders by regulating immune responses. Ongoing research and clinical development activities are supporting progress in this field, particularly in areas such as transplantation and autoimmune diseases. At the same time, factors such as manufacturing complexity, scalability, and long-term clinical validation continue to shape the development landscape.

Recent Developments in the Treg Cell-based Therapies Treatment Space

In April 2026, Orca Bio announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has extended the review timeline of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Orca-T for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies. The new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is July 6, 2026.

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has extended the review timeline of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Orca-T for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies. The new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is July 6, 2026. In April 2026, Tr1X announced presentation at ASGCT 2026 of new clinical and preclinical data for allogeneic off-the-shelf engineered Tr1 Treg cell therapy (TRX103), demonstrating dose-dependent persistence and establishment of a tolerogenic environment for prevention of GvHD in patients undergoing HLA-mismatched hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

announced presentation at ASGCT 2026 of new clinical and preclinical data for allogeneic off-the-shelf engineered Tr1 Treg cell therapy (TRX103), demonstrating dose-dependent persistence and establishment of a tolerogenic environment for prevention of GvHD in patients undergoing HLA-mismatched hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In May 2026, Cellenkos announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of CK0802 for the treatment of patients with steroid-refractory graft-versus-host disease

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial of CK0802 for the treatment of patients with steroid-refractory graft-versus-host disease In March 2026, UK biotech Quell Therapeutics started human trials of autologous CAR-Treg therapy QEL-005 in rheumatoid arthritis and systemic sclerosis.

started human trials of autologous CAR-Treg therapy QEL-005 in rheumatoid arthritis and systemic sclerosis. In March 2026, GentiBio announced that it would highlight its clinical-stage candidate GNTI-122 from the POLARIS Study, along with its next-generation allogeneic platform and pipeline programs, at the 2026 American Society for Cell and Gene Therapy Annual Meeting held May 11–15, 2026.

announced that it would highlight its clinical-stage candidate GNTI-122 from the POLARIS Study, along with its next-generation allogeneic platform and pipeline programs, at the 2026 American Society for Cell and Gene Therapy Annual Meeting held May 11–15, 2026. In March 2026, GentiBio announced that the first participant has been dosed in POLARIS, a Phase I clinical trial evaluating GNTI-122, a novel single dose, autologous EngTreg investigational therapy for adults recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

announced that the first participant has been dosed in POLARIS, a Phase I clinical trial evaluating GNTI-122, a novel single dose, autologous EngTreg investigational therapy for adults recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. In February 2026, Kincell Bio announced a partnership with RegCell to develop therapies based on Nobel laureate Shimon Sakaguchi’s work. This approach uses an epigenetic reprogramming platform to convert CD4+ T cells into lineage-stable Tregs, avoiding the need for gene editing or viral DNA, which lowers manufacturing complexity.

announced a partnership with RegCell to develop therapies based on Nobel laureate Shimon Sakaguchi’s work. This approach uses an epigenetic reprogramming platform to convert CD4+ T cells into lineage-stable Tregs, avoiding the need for gene editing or viral DNA, which lowers manufacturing complexity. In January 2026, Cellenkos announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its investigational product, CK0804, for treatment of myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer with an annual incidence of 1-3 new cases per 100,000 people per year and an estimated U.S. prevalence of approximately of 25,000 patients.

Scope of the Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Treg Cell-Based Therapies Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Treg Cell-Based Therapies Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Treg Cell-Based Therapies Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Treg Cell-Based Therapies Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Treg Cell-Based Therapies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Regulatory T-lymphocyte replacements, Interleukin 2 replacements, Immunologic cytotoxicity, HLA-A2 targeted, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T-lymphocyte replacements, and others

: Regulatory T-lymphocyte replacements, Interleukin 2 replacements, Immunologic cytotoxicity, HLA-A2 targeted, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T-lymphocyte replacements, and others Key Treg Cell-Based Therapies Companies : Orca Bio, Nektar Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Quell Therapeutics Limited, Gentibio, Abata Therapeutics, Cugene, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Regeneron, and others

: Orca Bio, Nektar Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Quell Therapeutics Limited, Gentibio, Abata Therapeutics, Cugene, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Regeneron, and others Key Pipeline Treg Cell-Based Therapies: Orca-T, NKTR-358, TX200, QEL-001, GNTI-122, ABA-101, CUG-252, Research Program: Celiac disease, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new Treg cell-based therapies, visit @ Treg Cell-Based Therapies Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Treg Cell-Based Therapies Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the Treg cell-based therapies pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Treg Cell-Based Therapies Therapeutics

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