Vigloo Unlocks High-Cost Racing Drama as Short-Form in Just Six Weeks With AI





From concept to high-octane microdrama in just 6 weeks: Vigloo’s Final Lap: Love & Betrayal proves AI can make visually ambitious genres faster, leaner, and ready for mobile-first audiences.

LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigloo , a global microdrama platform from Korea, today announced the launch of Final Lap: Love & Betrayal, an AI-produced racing microdrama that demonstrates how AI makes a traditionally high-cost genre possible for short-form entertainment in just six weeks. The 50-episode live-action series delivers the scale, spectacle, and emotional intensity of motorsports-inspired storytelling in a mobile-first format.

Racing dramas have long been out of reach for short-form platforms due to the demands of racing circuits, vehicles, international locations, large crews, and visual effects. Using AI-assisted production workflows, Vigloo delivered a racing-inspired romance-revenge series at a fraction of typical racing-dramas budgets, turning a months-long live-action timeline into weeks and proving that AI can make once-impractical cinematic viable and repeatable for short-form.

The project also reflects Vigloo’s broader strategy: to use proven IP as a foundation, localize it for new audiences, then reimagine it in genres that would traditionally pose major production challenges for short-form. Final Lap originated from Today I Divorce My Superstar Husband, a Korean original and one of Vigloo’s top global performers. The story was first adapted for Western audiences, then reimagined again as a racing-centered romance and revenge drama.

“Final Lap started as one of our top-performing stories across markets,” said CEO Neil Choi. “With AI, we didn’t just localize it, but we rebuilt it into a completely new genre that would have been impossible to produce otherwise. AI enables us to not only move faster, but to bring high-cost genres to short-form storytelling at scale.”

For Vigloo, Final Lap is designed as a case study in how AI can expand the creative range of microdramas. By combining proven IP, localization, and AI-assisted production, the company is showing how short-form platforms can move into genres once considered too complex, expensive, or visually demanding for mobile-first storytelling. The project is part of Vigloo’s push to expand its AI titles and significantly grow the proportion of its library created with AI. Currently Vigloo has around 400 titles, with 30 of them AI animation titles as well as a growing AI live-action slate.

In Final Lap: Love & Betrayal, Elena Chase, heiress to the powerful Aura Group, secretly gives up her identity to marry rising racing driver Ethan Cole. After betrayal and ambition fracture their relationship following his Las Vegas Grand Prix victory, Elena reemerges as a dominant force in the racing world, forcing Ethan to confront the consequences of the choices that destroyed them.

Targeted primarily at Western female audiences, the series combines the emotional dynamics of romance and revenge with the cinematic scale of motorsport drama. The series premieres June 9 exclusively on Vigloo .

About Vigloo

Vigloo, the global home for vertical dramas, delivers mobile-first, episodic storytelling designed for today’s on-the-go audiences. Originating in South Korea, its extensive library features around 400 titles with episodes under two minutes each, spanning genres such as romance, comedy, and thriller—all tailored for global audiences. The platform develops original IP for the U.S., Korean, and Japanese markets, sourcing scripts directly from local creators, and releases content worldwide in ten languages. Vigloo is operated by SpoonLabs, a global content platform company backed by investments from leading venture capital firms and Korean video game company Krafton. For more information, visit www.vigloo.com and www.spoonlabs.com/kr /.

Media Contacts

Mary Placido

SKC, Inc. for Vigloo

mary@skc-pr.com

+ 1 (415) 218-3627

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f74949d6-59ad-4211-9fdc-a223e5e8a8be