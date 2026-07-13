Vigloo Launches Beta of Vigloo Studio, Turning Its AI Microdrama Production Playbook Into a Creator Platform



Built from Vigloo’s experience pioneering AI microdramas, Vigloo Studio frees creators from fragmented workflows—giving them a clearer, faster path from idea to finished story.





Integrating multiple workflows for shortform drama production into one seamless platform, Vigloo Studio is purpose-built for episodic storytelling.





Vigloo Studio marks the company's expansion from content distribution into creator infrastructure — turning its proprietary production workflow into a platform for creators.



LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigloo , a global microdrama platform from Korea, today announced the beta launch of Vigloo Studio , a proprietary AI-native production platform that transforms Vigloo’s own AI microdrama production workflow into a creator-facing system for serialized short-form storytelling. The platform builds on Vigloo’s broader AI production ecosystem, which includes Vigloo Partners, a performance tracking and revenue sharing creator platform, and now Vigloo Studio, as the company expands beyond content distribution into creator infrastructure.

Developed from Vigloo’s experience producing AI-powered microdramas at up to one-tenth of traditional production costs, Vigloo Studio addresses fragmented workflows that can require up to 15 external tools across video, image, editing and localization. The beta version launches with core creation and community features, with additional updates planned for the second half of 2026 including multi-episode series production, integrated IP asset management and direct distribution to the Vigloo platform.

Introducing Vigloo Studio

Vigloo Studio is an all-in-one platform designed specifically for episodic storytelling, bringing together the full workflow of AI-powered drama creation into a single, integrated environment. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Vigloo Studio is structured around serialized production, supporting scene generation, character consistency, directorial control and future publishing workflows.

Core features include:

AI Video Generation: Create full drama scenes from text or image inputs, with 90+ directorial controls spanning camera movement, lighting, action, sound, and mood.

Create full drama scenes from text or image inputs, with 90+ directorial controls spanning camera movement, lighting, action, sound, and mood. AI Image Generation: Generate characters, environments, and scenes with detailed control over art style, composition, and tone.

Generate characters, environments, and scenes with detailed control over art style, composition, and tone. Character Creation & Management: Maintain visual consistency across scenes and episodes.

Maintain visual consistency across scenes and episodes. Community Features: Share, discover, and receive feedback on AI-generated content.





“Microdrama is one of the fastest-moving storytelling formats in the world, but production tools have not been built for serialized, mobile-first stories,” said Neil Choi, CEO of Vigloo. “Vigloo Studio brings together what we have learned from producing AI-powered short dramas ourselves and turns that knowledge into a platform for creators. Our goal is to help more storytellers take a single idea and build it into a repeatable, scalable series that can reach audiences globally across multiple languages, genres and formats.”

From Production Insight to Creator Infrastructure

Vigloo’s AI-focused IP strategy is built around three phases: domestic validation, global localization, and genre expansion. Through this strategy, Vigloo has been recognized globally as a pioneer in AI-driven short-form drama production. Its AI-driven projects have made ambitious genres, including motorsport, sci-fi, fantasy, and dark romance, viable in microdrama formats at a fraction of traditional production costs, while validating strong audience demand and the need for a more scalable production model.

Roadmap and Ecosystem Expansion

Additional updates to Vigloo Studio are planned throughout the second half of 2026, as the platform evolves into a more comprehensive production system for serialized storytelling.

Upcoming capabilities will include:

Multi-episode production workflows

Enhanced character consistency across episodes

Unified IP asset management (characters, costumes, locations)

Direct publishing integration with the Vigloo platform





Availability and Pricing

Vigloo Studio is currently available in beta, with initial access limited to general users and hobby creators. The company plans to expand availability to professional content creators, production studios, and enterprise partners in future phases.

The platform will operate on a credit-based pricing model, with tiered plans starting at $15, alongside additional packages designed to scale with creator needs.

Users interested in learning more, signing up for the beta, or exploring Vigloo Studio can visit https://vigloostudio.com. For partnership inquiries or early access opportunities, please contact vgsns_kr@vigloo.com.

About Vigloo

Vigloo, the global home for vertical dramas, delivers mobile-first, episodic storytelling designed for today’s on-the-go audiences. Originating in South Korea, Vigloo offers more than 400 titles, with episodes under two minutes each across genres including romance, comedy, and thriller. The platform develops original IP for the U.S., Korean, and Japanese markets, sources scripts directly from local creators, and releases content worldwide in 10 languages. Through global distribution and AI-assisted production innovation, Vigloo is helping shape the future of premium short-form storytelling. Vigloo is operated by SpoonLabs, a global content platform company backed by investments from leading venture capital firms and Korean video game company Krafton. For more information, visit www.vigloo.com and www.spoonlabs.com/kr/.

Media Contacts

Mary Placido

SKC, Inc. for Vigloo

mary@skc-pr.com

+ 1 (415) 218-3627

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