Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the purchase of ordinary shares by a member of the Company’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors.
Attachment
| Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG
ZUG, Switzerland, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the purchase of ordinary shares by a member of the Company’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors.
Attachment
PREDICT-1 is the first genotype-based registrational trial in dry eye disease (DED), with the potential of delivering a first-in-class precision medicine treatment in DEDThis FDA-aligned trial targets...Read More
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