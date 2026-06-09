Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

 | Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG

ZUG, Switzerland, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the purchase of ordinary shares by a member of the Company’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

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notification-of-managers-transaction-riad sherif-9-june-2026

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