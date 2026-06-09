Cerebras Systems Sets Date of First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerebras Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRS), maker of the world’s fastest AI infrastructure, announced it will release first-quarter 2026 financial results, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Cerebras will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) on the same day. The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at the Cerebras Systems Investor Relations website at investors.cerebras.ai. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) is building the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. We are a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention because we believe that when AI is fast, it will change the world. Our flagship technology, the Wafer-Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3) is the world’s largest and fastest commercialized AI processor. Fifty-eight times larger than a leading GPU chip, the WSE-3 uses a fraction of the power per unit compute while delivering inference up to 15 times faster than leading GPU-based solutions as benchmarked on leading open-source models. Leading corporations, research institutes, and governments on four continents chose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premise and in the cloud.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sean Dorsey

investors@cerebras.ai

Media Relations

Kriselle Laran

pr@cerebras.ai