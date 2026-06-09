AVAX One to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) (“AVAX One” or the "Company"), today announced its participation in Maxim Group’s upcoming Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit and Sidoti’s Small Cap Virtual Conference being held on June 11 and June 17-18, respectively.

Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit Presented by Maxim Group

Maxim Group’s Architecting Tomorrow: The AI Data Center Summit is a virtual conference that will bring together Maxim Group Research Analysts and AI company leaders at the forefront of delivering the physical and digital infrastructure capacity required to support the explosive growth of generative AI. Participants will discuss the evolving AI data center landscape, including the challenges of securing sufficient power at reasonable rates, obtaining GPUs, designing and building for high cooling needs, managing construction sequencing, attracting quality tenants, securing financing, and racing to bring new capacity online to meet surging demand.

During the virtual event, AVAX One’s CEO, Jolie Kahn, will participate in the Bitcoin to AI Data Center Panel Discussion on Thursday, June 11 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. Please click here to register and view the live webcast presentation.

Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference serves as a leading forum for interaction between small-cap issuers and institutional investors. The goal of the conference is to facilitate presentations, corporate access meetings, and meaningful discussions around market trends, company-specific growth initiatives, and emerging opportunities across the small-cap investment community.

During the virtual event, AVAX One’s executive team will hold 1x1 meetings on June 17 and 18, as well as host a presentation at 3:15 p.m. Eastern time on June 17. Please click here to register and view the live webcast presentation.

To request a meeting with the AVAX One team, please email the Company’s investor relations team at AVX@elevate-ir.com.

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is a digital infrastructure company accelerating the transition to an onchain financial economy. The Company builds power-first, modular data centers in energy-advantaged regions — leveraging behind-the-meter generation and microgrid design to deliver reliable, cost-efficient compute capacity for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The Company's powered land model eliminates grid dependency and delivers pre-energized, Tier 3-ready sites on accelerated timelines unavailable through traditional utility-connected development. In addition, the Company continues to mine Bitcoin in Alberta and Ohio, operating at a hashrate of approximately 300 PH/s. Alongside AVAX One's physical infrastructure, the Company maintains a strategic Avalanche digital asset treasury, accumulating AVAX and generating onchain yield through native staking and ecosystem participation. Together, these three pillars give public market investors unique exposure to both the digital infrastructure layer and the onchain economy. For more information, please visit www.avax-one.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the anticipated benefits and timing of the completion of the proposed offering and related transactions, the intended use of proceeds from the PIPE offering, expectations regarding future capital raising activity, the assets to be held by the Company, expectations regarding adoption of the Avalanche network, the expected future market, price and liquidity of the digital assets the Company acquires, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other entities in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance, the expected financial impacts of the proposed transactions described herein, and the timing of the closing of the PIPE offering. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the proposed transactions described herein may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions and the proposed AVAX strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of AVAX and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of the Company's securities may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which the Company does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The statements made in this press release are not intended to be projections of the Company's future results nor an offer of a future securities transaction by the Company. Any offering in the future will be made through compliance with all applicable regulations and the filing of appropriate documents with the SEC, as required under those regulations.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

AVX@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Ethan Lyle

Prospero

avax-one@prospero.agency