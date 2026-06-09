Jim Rickards: One Small Stock. An estimated $2.7 Trillion Deposit. And a Deadline That Could Make All the Difference.

Washington, D.C., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While most Americans are focused on their monthly bills, a former advisor to the White House, U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Pentagon released a new presentation to discuss a historic wealth event is quietly taking shape right under their feet.

It is not playing out on Wall Street. It is not being covered in the mainstream press. It is buried underground, in a remote region of the United States, and Rickards says the window to act is closing fast.

That window shuts on June 30.

The Man Behind the Prediction

Jim Rickards is not a newcomer to calling big moments before they happen. He advised the U.S. government through some of the most turbulent financial events of the last 50 years, from the Iran hostage crisis to the 2008 financial collapse, which he warned about publicly a full year before it unfolded.

Now his presentation says what is coming next dwarfs all of it.

"I've made a career spanning five decades advising individuals at the highest levels of power in Washington," Rickards said. "And what I'm about to tell you may be the most financially consequential move that any American President has made in our history."

Locked Away for Decades. Not for Much Longer.

Hidden inside a remote region of the United States sits a mineral deposit that Rickards estimates holds up to $2.7 trillion in gold, copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum. He calls it America's Crown Jewel, and says it has been trapped for decades by environmental restrictions and regulatory roadblocks that he believes are finally about to come down.

In his presentation, he says the deposit is unlike anything else in the country. It holds an estimated 82 million ounces of gold, 75 billion pounds of copper, and 371 million ounces of silver, along with critical defense metals that the U.S. military depends on and currently imports from overseas.

"This one single deposit holds more wealth than any reserve of its kind," Rickards said. "It may very well be the crown jewel of our country."

Trump Has Already Started the Clock

Rickards's presentation points to Executive Order 14153, signed by President Trump on his first day back in the White House, as the starting gun for what he believes is an inevitable government move to unlock this asset.

He says the administration has already shown its hand, taking strategic stakes in Lithium Americas, Trilogy Metals, and USA Rare Earth over the past year, with shares in each company surging dramatically following the announcements.

"I can promise you this, the government is not done lining up deals like this," Rickards said.

He believes America's Crown Jewel is next on that list, and that the one tiny company holding full rights to the deposit, currently trading for just under $2 per share, is sitting in the exact same position those companies were in before the government moved.

Why the Window Is Closing

Two pieces of legislation tied directly to this project are advancing through the U.S. Senate, and Rickards says a critical government decision is expected no later than June 30. He is urging people to act before that date, warning that the opportunity to buy in cheaply will not last once the story becomes widely known.

"You have an opportunity to position yourself before the government stakes its claim," he said. "This situation will never repeat again."

The company's market cap currently sits below one billion dollars. Rickards estimates the in ground value of its mineral rights could be worth more than 300,000 percent of that figure.

A Chance for Everyday Americans

Rickards says his motivation for going public with this prediction is straightforward. He has watched for decades as major financial opportunities flowed to Wall Street insiders and Washington elites while ordinary Americans were left out.

"I want American people to share in our nation's wealth," he said. "Because that's the only way that you and I can keep these crooked powers at bay."

He says any American with a basic brokerage account can stake a claim in this asset today, while the stock is still priced as if the deposit does not exist.

"The biggest gains never go to the ones who wait around for a sure thing," Rickards said. "They go to the ones who move early."

About the Presentation

Jim Rickard’s presentation is now available online for free. Click here to view.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent over five decades advising working in the most powerful institutions in the United States, including the White House, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, and the CIA.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.