Geekplus Deploys Moving-Type AMRs at Multiple Toyota Motor Corporation Plants

BEIJING, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekplus Co., Ltd. has announced the deployment of moving-type Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) at several Toyota Motor Corporation plants in Japan. Currently, a total of 436 Geekplus moving-type AMRs are operating in Toyota Motor Corporation's factories, with operations scaled up to approximately 200 units per system.

■ Deployment Background

As labor shortages due to a declining population and new labor regulations for truck drivers become urgent challenges for the manufacturing industry, Toyota Motor Corporation is accelerating the automation and efficiency of its in-plant logistics. Geekplus moving-type AMRs were selected for their flexible system design, which allows for versatile operations, and their ability to significantly reduce the physical workload of on-site staff.





■ Implementation Details

The deployment of moving-type AMRs supports the unmanned movement of goods across various stages, from inbound receiving to picking and processing areas. By replacing manual transport tasks previously performed by personnel, the AMRs contribute to labor savings and productivity improvements. Furthermore, they help create a safer workplace by reducing the risks associated with the intersection of forklifts and towing vehicles. The AMRs also contribute to the "visualization of inventory movement" by accumulating travel data within the plants.

■ Future Initiatives

Beyond the deployment of moving-type AMRs and AGVs, Geekplus provides ongoing support by sharing operational know-how and providing maintenance education to ensure that on-site personnel can utilize automation equipment safely and effectively. Through these initiatives, Geekplus empowers proactive on-site improvements and contributes to continuous productivity gains. Geekplus remains committed to supporting Toyota Motor Corporation’s efforts to standardize in-plant logistics.

■ Comment from Hirokazu Kato, CEO of Geekplus Japan

"We are deeply honored to contribute to the logistics efficiency of Toyota Motor Corporation, a leader in Japanese manufacturing. We take great pride in knowing that our flexible system design and engineering capabilities have been recognized. It is a privilege to see our solutions contribute to productivity improvements while creating a better working environment for the truck drivers and on-site staff who support these operations. We will continue to provide support through our cutting-edge solutions and technological expertise."

■ About Moving-Type AMRs

Moving-type Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) are unmanned systems designed to automatically move parts and products within factories and warehouses. By utilizing sensors and map data, they achieve safe and precise transport without human intervention. Routes can be easily configured and modified via software, allowing the system to adapt flexibly to changes in production lines or high-mix production. AMRs enable layout changes and reduce personnel burden in ways that were difficult with traditional forklifts or conveyors, driving both labor savings and efficiency. As a next-generation solution that balances safety and productivity, the adoption of moving-type AMRs is rapidly expanding across manufacturing and logistics sites.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, developing innovative robotics solutions for order fulfillment. More than 950 global industry leaders use Geekplus solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

Contact:

Fish Yu

Head of Marketing, APAC, Geekplus

fish.yu@geekplus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd389e9b-bd62-491a-904f-b5507d37a481