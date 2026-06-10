Futurionex Launches Real-Time AI Quant Execution Module for High-Frequency Traders

DENVER, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurionex, a digital asset trading platform, today announced the launch of its Real-Time AI Quant Execution Module, a new feature now available to all verified users. The module integrates directly with Futurionex’s existing high-frequency trading (HFT) infrastructure, enabling traders to deploy AI-generated quantitative strategies at sub-millisecond execution latencies.

This product release marks the first time Futurionex has combined dynamic quantitative signal generation with its low-latency order matching system. Previously, users had to rely on external strategy tools, third-party bots, or manually execution of AI signals. The new module automates the entire lifecycle: strategy generation, signal recognition, execution, and post-trade optimization — all within the Futurionex environment without any external dependencies.

The module provides stable order processing, reduced slippage, and robust risk controls even during periods of high volatility. For quantitative users, the platform now supports backtesting, parameter tuning, and the live deployment of custom AI models directly through leaving the Futurionex interface. The module also includes a library of pre-built strategy templates for retail traders, lowering the barrier to professional-grade trading tools.

The integration works at the execution layer rather than just the model layer. This means that AI decisions are directly fed into Futurionex’s matching engine, eliminating latency gaps that typically occur when external signal providers communicate with exchange APIs. As a result, strategy execution becomes tighter, more predictable, and less vulnerable to market noise.

The Real-Time AI Quant Execution Module is now live for both spot and derivatives trading pairs on Futurionex. The company has simultaneously released updated API documentation to support custom model integration for institutional and advanced retail users. Additional features, including real-time optimization dashboards and enhanced risk filters, are scheduled for rollout in the third quarter of 2026.

“This launch directly addresses user demand for faster, smarter, and more integrated execution,” said a Futurionex spokesperson. “We are not just adding an AI feature on top of an existing platform. We are embedding AI directly into the core matching engine, making Futurionex one of the first platforms to offer deep fusion between HFT infrastructure and quantitative strategy automation.”

Futurionex shifts its positioning from a conventional trading venue to a platform offering a unified, execution-focused AI solution. The new module is available immediately to all verified users, with no additional fees during the initial launch period.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/039ee5bc-06ac-479e-aaeb-940bfcf21221