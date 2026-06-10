Questex’s Fierce Biotech Expands Global Footprint, Launches Inaugural Fierce Biotech Event at London Life Sciences Week

LONDON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex‘s Fierce Biotech is expanding its global footprint. Today it’s launching Fierce Biotech at London Life Sciences Week, a new one-day event taking place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at The Savoy in London. The event marks Fierce Biotech's debut in the UK market, bringing its signature brand of high-impact programming to one of the world's premier life sciences destinations.

Taking place alongside London Life Sciences Week, the forum will convene senior leaders from across the global biotech, pharma, and investment ecosystem for a full day of curated discussions, deal-making, and premium networking. Programming will center on scientific innovation, drug development, and the investment trends shaping the next generation of biotech breakthroughs.

"Fierce Biotech at London Life Sciences Week is a significant milestone for our life sciences portfolio," said Rhiannon James, President, Life Sciences, Health & Wellness. "This event reflects our commitment to connecting the people and ideas driving the future of biopharma; and there's no better city than London to do it."

Designed for biotech executives, investors, and business development leaders, Fierce Biotech at London Life Sciences Week will deliver actionable insights on emerging technologies and strategic opportunities; all within a single, focused forum at one of London's most iconic venues.

"Watching this agenda come together has been incredibly rewarding," said James Waldron, Senior Editor, Healthcare & LifeSciences. "The speakers and topics we're bringing to London represent the conversations that matter most to the biotech community right now; we can't wait to see it all unfold on stage in November."

Mark your calendar and stay tuned for more details, including the speaker lineup and complete session details.

For more information or to register, visit biotechlondon.fiercelifesciences.com.

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About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the essential resource for biopharma professionals navigating a fast-moving industry. From drug development through the entire product lifecycle; including regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, M&A, and beyond; Fierce Biotech delivers the news, analysis, and data that professionals rely on to understand not just what's happening, but why it matters. Learn more at fiercebiotech.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Matt DeNapoli

Fierce Biotech

mdenapoli@questex.com