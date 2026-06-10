Patton Awarded Subcontract to Develop Source-Secure Fiber Optic Modules for U.S. Defense Applications





“This award reflects the growing importance of trusted, domestic supply chains in national security systems."

Bryan Dubois

V.P. Special Projects

PATTON



GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton®—a US-based electronics developer and provider of contract engineering and manufacturing services—today announced it has been awarded a subcontract to develop specialized, source-secure fiber optic transport modules in support of U.S. defense initiatives.

Under the award, Patton will design and develop advanced fiber transport modules built entirely from US-made, source-verified components and subcomponents. These modules are intended for integration into mission-critical defense systems where supply chain integrity, security, and performance are paramount.

Patton brings decades of experience in the design, development, and manufacture of specialized communications equipment for demanding environments. The company has a long-standing pedigree in delivering U.S.-designed and manufactured systems supporting tactical communications, as well as unmanned and autonomous platforms—including air, ground, surface maritime, and subsea systems (UxV). Patton’s expertise spans ruggedized communications, secure networking, and high-reliability electronics tailored for defense and industrial applications.

“This award reflects the growing importance of trusted, domestic supply chains in national security systems,” said Bryan Dubois, Patton’s V.P. of Special Projects. “Patton has a long history of designing and manufacturing communications technologies in the United States, and we are proud to bring that heritage to a program focused on source assurance, performance, and mission reliability.”

This program aligns with increasing U.S. government emphasis on “Made in America” and source-of-origin security requirements. Recent policy initiatives, including executive orders, legislation, and defense acquisition regulations—have reinforced the need for trusted domestic supply chains, particularly for critical technologies and defense-related components.

The subcontract with Penn State Applied Research Laboratory (ARL), a Department of Defense-designated University Affiliated Research Center (UARC). ARL plays a unique and vital role within the defense sector, conducting advanced research in undersea systems, materials science, and secure communications in support of national security objectives.

With more than 1,500 scientists, engineers, and staff, ARL provides end-to-end capabilities—from fundamental scientific research through rapid prototyping and system integration—bridging the gap between academic innovation and operational deployment. Its longstanding partnership with the Department of Defense positions ARL as a critical contributor to the development and transition of advanced technologies into fielded systems.

“Our engineering teams are deeply focused on delivering fiber transport solutions that meet the rigorous demands of defense environments—from contested communications scenarios to deployment across unmanned and distributed platforms,” said Burton A. Patton, Chief Revenue Officer at Patton. “By leveraging fully U.S.-manufactured technology and a secure design architecture, we are enabling higher levels of trust, resilience, and performance in next-generation systems.”

The contract is expected to proceed through multiple development and validation phases as part of a broader initiative to strengthen domestic capability in secure communications infrastructure for defense applications.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a64f1c9-8783-4d3e-973f-ffea4963cb01