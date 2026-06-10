CCTS releases Compliance Report Cards for Canada’s Telecom and TV service providers

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New reports published today by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) reveal how well wireless, internet, phone and TV service providers are complying with a range of CCTS requirements. These obligations ensure the CCTS remains an effective resource for customers who still have unresolved concerns after working with their service provider and giving them a chance to fix the issue.

“As a national industry ombuds service, the CCTS engages in auditing activities to verify how well telecom and TV service providers across Canada are playing by the rules,” says Josée Bidal Thibault, CCTS Commissioner and CEO. “The latest report cards cover several key areas, such as service provider compliance with properly informing their customers about the availability of CCTS’ free and impartial complaint-handling service.”

Compliance report card trends observed:

Half of audited service provider websites did not meet the proper search requirements

The CCTS audited 37 service provider websites, focusing on providers that generated the most complaints during CCTS' 2024-25 reporting year. The audit found that the search function from half of audited provider websites with a search function did not return information when searching for keywords related to CCTS and complaints. Service providers must ensure that certain keywords used in their website search tool return a link to their customer complaint page. An effective website search function is a crucial tool that enables customers to find information and help resolve their concerns. Following CCTS engagement, most non-compliant providers corrected the website search requirement concerns.

Some service provider websites had more than one complaint information page

The audit of service providers with the most complaints revealed instances of more than one web page describing a provider’s internal complaint-handling processes. However, only one of those complaint pages included information about the CCTS. Duplication of web pages creates confusion, hinders a customer's right to recourse, and makes it harder for them to understand where to seek help with unresolved telecom or TV concerns. Service providers are expected to have complaint procedures and CCTS information in a single website location.

Some service providers failed to follow-through on complaint resolutions and Investigation Findings

The recent CCTS’ Mid-Year Report indicated that the CCTS resolved or issued Investigation Findings in over 14,000 complaints from August 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026. During that six-month period, the CCTS confirmed 12 instances of service providers failing to implement resolutions to which they had agreed, or remedies required by the CCTS in an Investigation Finding. Ten of those instances had either been corrected or were in the process of being addressed by service providers after CCTS follow-up. One service provider, Easy Voice, failed to implement two Investigation Findings, and did not rectify this after significant engagement with the CCTS. Easy Voice participation in the CCTS was subsequently terminated due to non-compliance.

“The CCTS shares audit results with each audited service provider, and works with them to address any issues of non-compliance,” says Ms. Bidal Thibault. “We regularly engage with wireless, internet, phone and TV service providers to educate them about their obligations. To help support and encourage provider compliance with the rules, we provide many resources that offer guidance on how to adhere to these requirements.”

About the CCTS: The CCTS is Canada’s national, independent telecom and TV ombuds organization dedicated to working with consumers and service providers. The CCTS provides impartial, fair, and effective complaint resolution services at no cost to consumers. Telecom and TV consumers can reach out to the CCTS for help and file a complaint if they haven’t been able to resolve an issue after trying to work with their provider. Customers must give their provider a reasonable opportunity to resolve their concern before reaching out to the CCTS for help.

Media contact: Nasha Brownridge, Director, Communications and Stakeholder Affairs communications@ccts-cprst.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3c18044-ce21-4188-88db-eb88e121f57b