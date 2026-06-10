Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 93 Day 2 on June 11; Register to live stream

MIAMI, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 93rd Emerging Growth Conference on June 10 & 11, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

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Presenting Today – Wednesday June 11, 2026

8:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

Diagnos, Inc. (TSXV: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF)

Keynote speaker: André Larente - President & CEO

9:40 – 10:10

Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR) (OTCQB: QNICF)

Keynote speaker: Johan Lambrechts, Chief Executive Officer

10:15 – 10:45

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF)

Keynote speaker: Frank Basa, Chairman and CEO

10:50 – 11:20

OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI)

Keynote speaker: Saul I. Leal Founder, CEO & Director

11:25 – 11:55

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

12:00 – 12:30

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA)

Keynote speaker: Linda Montgomery, Vice President, Corporate Development

12:35 – 1:05

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

1:10 – 1:40

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU)

Keynote speaker: Luke Anthony Norman, Executive Chairman

1:45 – 2:15

King Global Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: KGLDF) (CSE: KING)

Keynote speaker: Robert Michael Dzisiak, President / CEO

2:20 – 2:30

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS)

Keynote speaker: Christer Rosén, Chairman & CEO, and Alison Silva, COO and President

2:40 – 2:50

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCQB: TRLEF) (CSE: TCF)

Keynote speaker: Scott Lower, President

2:55 – 3:05

Intrepid Metals Corp. (OTCQB: IMTCF) (TSXV: INTR)

Keynote speaker: Matt Lennox-King, CEO

3:10 – 3:20

African Discovery Group, Inc., now Copper Intelligence (OTCID: AFDG)

Keynote speakers: Alan Kessler, Chairman / Director Copper Intelligence, Andrew Groves, Future Chairman Copper Intelligence & Aldo Cesano Director Copper Intelligence

3:25 – 3:35

Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)

Keynote speaker: Barry O’Shea, CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ)

Keynote speaker: Frederick Earnest, CEO

3:55 – 4:05

Stakeholder Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SKHRF) (TSXV: SRC)

Keynote speaker: Christopher James Berlet, President, CEO & Director

4:10 – 4:20

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC)

Keynote Speaker: Patrick Gruhn, CEO

4:25 – 4:35

Imagion Biosystems Limited. (CXA: IBX) (ASX: IBX)

Keynote speakers: Robert Romeo Proulx, Executive Chairman & Ward Detwiler, Chief Business Officer

4:40 – 4:50

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV)

Keynote speaker: Douglas Landers Davis, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO

Presenting Day 2 Tomorrow – Thursday June 11, 2026

8:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ)

Keynote speaker: Zhenyu Wu, CFO

9:40 – 10:10

SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC)

Keynote speakers: Stephen Rodgers, Head of Global Planning and Strategy & Hikaru Fukui, Head of Investor Relations

10:50 – 11:20

First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF)

Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55

Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM) (OTCQB: SUMMF)

Keynote speaker: Drew Clark, Founder, President & CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH) (OTCQB: LTHCF)

Keynote speaker: Blake Hylands - CEO & Director

12:35 – 1:05

Route1, Inc. (TSXV: ROI) (OTCQB: ROIUF)

Keynote speaker: Tony Busseri, President / CEO

1:10 – 1:40

Newton Golf Company, Inc., (NASDAQ: NWTG)

Keynote speaker: Jeffery R. Clayborne, COO

1:45 – 2:15

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA)

Keynote speaker: Christopher Gerteisen – CEO & Executive Director

2:20 – 2:50

Honey Badger Silver, Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF)

Keynote speaker: Chad Williams, Chairman and Interim CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC)

Keynote speaker: Brian Hoffman, CFO

3:10 - 3:20

Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF)

Keynote speaker: Dan Denbow, President, CEO & Director

3:25 – 3:35

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ: MTVA)

Keynote speakers: Hyung Heon “HH” Kim, President / CEO, & Marshall H. Woodworth, CFO

3:40 – 3:50

Gensource Potash Corporation (TSXV: GSP) (OTC Pink: AGCCF)

Keynote Speaker: Mike Ferguson, CEO

3:55 – 4:05

Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSXV: STUD)

Keynote speaker: Darren Slugoski, VP Exploration

4:10 – 4:20

Generation Uranium, Inc. (TSXV: GEN) (OTCQB: GENRF)

Keynote speaker: Michael Collins - CEO

4:25 – 4:35

Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR)

Keynote speaker: Fraser Macdougall, Director

4:40 – 4:55

Moxie Therapeutics, Inc., a private company

Keynote Presenter: Kate Beebe DeVarney, Ph.D., Founder, CEO

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

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About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com