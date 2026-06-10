Zscaler Redefines Zero Trust SASE for the AI Era

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Live 2026 -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the cybersecurity platform for the AI era, today announced a significant expansion of the Zscaler Zero Trust SASE solution with the introduction of its ZAgent Framework and additional innovations designed to secure every communication, from browser to workload, on one cloud-native architecture.

Work now happens on unmanaged devices, across supply chains — and AI-driven attacks move faster than teams can defend against them. Legacy SASE, built on firewalls and VPNs, was never designed for any of this. It exposes applications to the internet, enables lateral movement, and legacy management consoles create an administration nightmare.

Scaling to Secure More Than 750 Billion Daily Transactions

Zscaler is the world’s largest inline security cloud, which now secures more than 750 billion daily transactions to protect the modern enterprise. The volume of real-time intelligence serves as the ultimate training ground for the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform and AI engine, resulting in a stronger, more resilient Zero Trust SASE solution.

Zscaler’s new innovations unveiled today simplify SASE operations and extend Zero Trust SASE everywhere:

Agentic AI Operations for Simplified SASE Management

ZAgent Framework: Orchestrates Zscaler agents from across the Zero Trust SASE platform to automate and simplify administration, including faster configuration and troubleshooting. Administrators engage with ZAgent through a simple and familiar natural language prompt in the Zscaler Experience Center.

Orchestrates Zscaler agents from across the Zero Trust SASE platform to automate and simplify administration, including faster configuration and troubleshooting. Administrators engage with ZAgent through a simple and familiar natural language prompt in the Zscaler Experience Center. Zscaler Digital Experience™ (ZDX™) Agent: The ZDX agent is one of many ZAgents, enabling administrators to quickly diagnose the root cause of end-user experience issues (such as Wi-Fi, ISP, or device) and remediate them, before they escalate.

A Unified Zero Trust SASE Platform that Secures Users and Supply Chains Everywhere

Zero Trust Browser Extension & Enterprise Browser: Integrates Zero Trust SASE natively into a cross-browser extension or full Chromium-based browser, replacing expensive VDI and VPN setups for unmanaged and BYOD devices. Both form factors deliver localized data controls and Browser Detection & Response on any device, serving as a unified on-ramp to the Zero Trust Exchange™ platform.

Integrates Zero Trust SASE natively into a cross-browser extension or full Chromium-based browser, replacing expensive VDI and VPN setups for unmanaged and BYOD devices. Both form factors deliver localized data controls and Browser Detection & Response on any device, serving as a unified on-ramp to the Zero Trust Exchange™ platform. Zero Trust B2B Connectivity: Zscaler B2B exchange enables bi-directional application access for Zscaler customers and their partners without ever exposing networks or managing complex firewall rules. This replaces high-risk, complex legacy partner connectivity (including site-to-site VPNs and MPLS networks) with policy-controlled application access to secure the entire B2B supply chain.

Zscaler B2B exchange enables bi-directional application access for Zscaler customers and their partners without ever exposing networks or managing complex firewall rules. This replaces high-risk, complex legacy partner connectivity (including site-to-site VPNs and MPLS networks) with policy-controlled application access to secure the entire B2B supply chain. Endpoint Sandbox: Zscaler’s endpoint sandbox protects users from malicious files introduced to the endpoint from offline sources such as flash drives. This extends the current cloud sandboxing capability to support inline, API, and endpoint channels for comprehensive patient zero protection.



Workload-to-Workload Zero Trust SASE across Multi-Cloud

Zero Trust Gateway for GCP: Extends uniform SASE protection to Google Cloud Platform (GCP), in addition to the existing AWS support. This enables consistent, policy-driven security for workload-to-workload and workload-to-internet traffic, eliminating fragmented, cloud-specific security silos and complex cloud firewalls.

Extends uniform SASE protection to Google Cloud Platform (GCP), in addition to the existing AWS support. This enables consistent, policy-driven security for workload-to-workload and workload-to-internet traffic, eliminating fragmented, cloud-specific security silos and complex cloud firewalls. Microsegmentation for Kubernetes: Delivers automated, granular microsegmentation directly inside Google Kubernetes Engine and Kubernetes environments. It stops lateral threat movement across Virtual Machines (VMs) and containers with zero code changes or operational friction.

"Legacy SASE was built in the post-pandemic rush, based on a firewall and VPN model for a network perimeter that no longer exists. In a world of AI with distributed users, partners, and cloud workloads, that model leaves enterprises exposed," said Jay Chaudhry, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zscaler. "Security in the AI era has to be dynamic. With this expansion of Zero Trust SASE, we are giving organizations one platform that secures every communication, simplifies operations through agentic AI, without the cost and complexity of legacy infrastructure.”

"Security teams are spending too much time stitching together fragmented tools and reacting to misconfigurations they should never have to see," said Adam Geller, Chief Product Officer at Zscaler. "By embedding our ZAgent Framework into Zscaler’s platform, we are making SASE management largely autonomous–with root cause analysis, drift detection, policy validation all happening via agents in the platform. Combined with browser-based access and PQC readiness, this gives organizations a foundation that can scale with their AI initiatives."

"The SASE market is undergoing a fundamental shift as organizations realize that legacy network security approaches cannot keep pace with the scale of the AI era,” said John Grady, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “Today's modern, AI-driven enterprise needs Zero Trust protections across everything from unmanaged devices and B2B partners to multi-cloud workloads. Zscaler’s introduction of the ZAgent agentic AI framework goes beyond basic automation and redefines how enterprises can manage and scale security across all these areas, within a single, unified architecture."

"As we accelerate our AI initiatives, data security and operational agility are our top priorities," said Brad Skibitzki, CISO, Zebra Technologies. "Legacy VPN and firewall models have failed to provide the granular control and visibility required for a distributed workforce and multi-cloud environment. Zscaler’s Zero Trust SASE platform gives us the confidence to innovate rapidly. By leveraging the ZAgent Framework and the new Zero Trust Browser, we can secure every connection, whether it involves employee BYOD devices or cloud workloads, all while dramatically simplifying our security management."

For more information on the latest Zenith Live announcements, please visit: http://www.zscaler.com/events/zenithlive2026

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world’s largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across 160+ data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected development, adoption, performance and benefits of Zscaler’s Zero Trust SASE platform expansion. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to Zscaler’s ability to develop, deliver and achieve customer adoption of these platform expansions and capabilities, and to address evolving AI-related, cloud, workload, unmanaged device security requirements. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 26, 2026, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.