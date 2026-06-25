Racing Innovation Meets Zero Trust: Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team and Zscaler Redefine Speed and Security

SILVERSTONE, United Kingdom, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team today announced a new multi-year partnership with Zscaler™, the cybersecurity platform for the AI era. Aston Martin Aramco will use Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange™ platform to secure the team’s most valuable assets - from car design and race strategy to the real-time data flowing between the track and the UK-based AMRTC. Zscaler’s platform will connect the race team and applications directly and securely, without exposing the network to attackers.

Formula One® represents one of the most technologically advanced and data-intensive environments in global sport, where vast volumes of data and critical operational systems underpin performance both on and off the track. A single race weekend can generate more than a terabyte of telemetry from hundreds of sensors on each car, all of it flowing in real-time to engineers across different time zones. Both Aston Martin Aramco and Zscaler operate in environments where milliseconds matter, decisions can’t wait, and a single point of failure can be catastrophic - whether on track or defending against sophisticated cyber attacks.

Today, Zscaler, which protects more than 45% of the Fortune 500, joins Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team as Global Cybersecurity Partner supporting the team’s long-term ambition to power high-speed innovation and fuel its transformation into a championship-winning team. Zscaler branding will debut on the nose, seatbelts and wing mirrors of the AMR26, whilst also being featured on the driver’s overalls at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director, Commercial and Marketing, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team: “We’re pleased to welcome Zscaler to our team as a Global Cybersecurity Partner. This partnership brings together two organizations invested in performance in highly demanding environments. Zscaler’s belief in our long-term vision both on and off track reflects the momentum we are continuing to build across our business. Partnerships like this play an important role in supporting the future of our organization and strengthening the technology ecosystem around the team.”

Sunil Frida, Chief Marketing Officer, Zscaler: “Formula One® is where the future of enterprise technology gets tested at 300 km/h. Every car is a mobile data center, every race is a global, distributed operation, and every millisecond counts. In an era where threats move at machine speed, defending against attackers requires advanced AI. That’s exactly the world Zscaler was built for. We’re proud to provide the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team with the AI-driven security, speed, and resilience that modern sport demands.”

Follow our journey this season and get the latest updates on our partnership here .

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team

With history dating back to 1913 and its founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin has a storied history rooted in racing. Early success at the Aston Hill Climb inspired a legacy of crafting high-performance luxury vehicles. The brand debuted in Grand Prix racing in 1922, claimed outright victory at Le Mans in 1959 and returned to Formula One in 2021 under Lawrence Stroll’s leadership.

2026 marks the beginning of a new era for Aston Martin Aramco, as the team becomes a full works operation for the first time. Honda will provide the power units, working alongside Aramco and Valvoline to deliver cutting-edge sustainable fuels and high-performance lubricants. Adrian Newey, Managing Technical Partner, takes on the additional role of Team Principal, leading the team into the new era of technical regulations.

On track, the team’s driver line-up features experienced Canadian Lance Stroll and double World Champion Fernando Alonso. Jak Crawford, having served as Young Development Driver, becomes the team’s official Third Driver in 2026, alongside Test and Reserve Driver Stoffel Vandoorne and Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa. Mari Boya, competing in FIA Formula 2, and Mathilda Paatz, racing in the all-female F1 ACADEMY series, form the team’s Driver Academy. Mathilda will be guided by the team’s Head of F1 ACADEMY and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco continues to drive progress through its I / AM fan engagement platform, and Make A Mark ESG programme, driving sustainability, inclusion and community engagement. Partnerships with Racing Pride, Spinal Track, and the Aleto Foundation support inclusivity, accessibility, and leadership development. The team’s commitment to energy efficiency is certified by ISO 50001 compliance.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world’s largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across more than 160 public exchanges globally and thousands of private exchanges at the edge, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Miu, Zscaler

press@zscaler.com

Jane Chapman, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One

Jane.Chapman@astonmartinf1.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82bd0296-3f9c-4fa4-b572-55aa4261e5de