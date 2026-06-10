The Japanese Soy Milk Exchange Forms to Establish a New Soy Milk Category in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the official launch of the Japanese Soy Milk Exchange (JSME), an initiative that brings together soybean innovators, culinary experts, nutrition professionals and food industry executives to introduce Japanese soy milk in the United States. The JSME will establish Japanese soy milk as a distinct premium category in the U.S. and serve as its authoritative voice, educating consumers on what sets it apart from other soy milks.

Soy is at the heart of Japan’s food culture, and Japanese soy milk is rooted in centuries of craftsmanship. It’s made with soybeans grown in North America, using specialized Japanese technology and processing methods that ensure a silky texture, mild scent and subtly nutty flavor. Nutritionally, Japanese soy milk is comparable to dairy milk, packing in 9-10 grams of complete plant protein per serving with about half the carbohydrates.

“Japanese soy milk is defined by its heritage and quality, delivering a combination of nutrition, mellow flavor and smooth finish that sets it apart from conventional soy milks,” said Ko Fuwa, General Manager, Foreign Beverage Operations at Kikkoman, an international leader in Japanese soy milk and supporter of JSME. “This distinguished group of leaders is ideally positioned to introduce this new category of soy milk in the U.S. We’re excited to support their mission to educate consumers on Japanese soy milk’s many benefits and differentiators.”

The JSME brings together a multidisciplinary group of founding members, including a chef and culinary expert, registered dietitian, soybean farmer, professor specializing in Japanese food history and culture and a Japanese soy milk industry leader. Together, these experts will guide education efforts, address common misconceptions about soy and promote innovative uses across retail and foodservice channels.

“As a chef, I love cooking with Japanese soy milk. Its mild taste works with many different flavor profiles, and it’s naturally creamy, so it’s perfect for adding depth to sauces, soups and desserts,” said Yuji Haraguchi, Chef and Owner of OKONOMI/YUJI Ramen and Osakana in New York, NY. “I’m excited to help more Americans discover this unique, versatile product.”

JSME initiatives will include media engagement, trade outreach, culinary demonstrations and digital resources that encourage U.S. audiences to reenvision what soy milk can offer and experience Japanese soy milk for themselves. Through its activities, the Exchange will grow awareness for Japanese soy milk as a new category of soy milk and its many culinary uses and nutritional benefits.

“Soy is fundamental to Japanese food culture – soybeans have a 10,000-year history in Japan, and soy products such as soy milk have made a tremendous impact. As a historian, educator and resident of soybean country, I’m thrilled to partner with experts across disciplines and introduce more Americans to Japanese soy milk and its benefits,” said Eric Rath, Ph.D., professor of history at the University of Kansas and specialist in Japanese food culture.

The JSME will roll out programming throughout 2026, beginning with trade engagement and expanding into broader consumer education initiatives. Additional information, resources and expert commentary are now available at japanesesoymilk.com.

About the Japanese Soy Milk Exchange (JSME)

The Japanese Soy Milk Exchange (JSME) is an initiative supported by Kikkoman that brings together experts in culinary arts, nutrition and soybean agriculture to increase awareness and understanding of Japanese soy milk in the United States. Through expert insights, educational resources and industry engagement, the Exchange highlights the traditions, craftsmanship and nutritional qualities that define Japanese soy milk. Founding members represent a range of disciplines, including chefs, nutrition professionals, agricultural leaders and scholars of Japanese food culture. Learn more at japanesesoymilk.com.

Contact:

Suzanna Viau

715-630-9647

suzanna.viau@padillaco.com

