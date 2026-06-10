STACK Infrastructure Partners with Amazon to Invest in Northwest Louisiana Communities

DENVER, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced a $100,000 contribution to the Amazon Northwest Louisiana Community Fund as part of a partnership between the two companies to support community-led investment in the region. STACK’s contribution builds on Amazon’s initial $250,000 commitment to the fund. The contribution will support community-led projects across the Greater Shreveport Area, Caddo Parish, and Bossier Parish, reinforcing STACK’s commitment to being a good neighbor as it advances its recently announced multi-site data center campus development in Northwest Louisiana.

“We created the Amazon Northwest Louisiana Community Fund to put real resources behind locally led projects that strengthen communities across Caddo and Bossier Parishes. STACK's partnership deepens that commitment and reflects a shared belief that the companies investing in this region have a responsibility to invest alongside its residents. We look forward to continuing to work together to expand opportunity in Northwest Louisiana,” said Afrika Alsup, community engagement manager at Amazon.

The fund provides grants of up to $10,000 for eligible local projects that address community priorities such as STEM education and access, sustainability and the environment, economic development and leadership, digital skills, hunger, homelessness, health and wellbeing, culture, military veteran support, and broader community support. Applications have closed, and details on funding projects and grant recipients will be announced in the coming months, highlighting the community-led initiatives made possible through the fund. STACK’s contribution is intended to help expand access to resources for local organizations, schools, nonprofits, and community leaders working to deliver practical, community-centered programs.

“This fund reflects the kind of local support we believe in,” said Kevin Hughes, Chief External Affairs Officer, STACK Americas. “It helps put resources in the hands of people and organizations who know their communities best. We are proud to contribute to this effort and support projects that can make a meaningful difference for residents across the region.”

STACK is putting its commitment to Northwest Louisiana into action through responsible development and community investment. With construction already underway at its planned campuses in Caddo and Bossier Parishes, project partners are engaging local contractors and suppliers, funding required infrastructure upgrades, and building toward operations that will create permanent full-time jobs and contribute to state and local tax bases. Together, these efforts reflect STACK’s focus on supporting long-term regional growth while investing in the people, institutions, and communities that make Northwest Louisiana strong.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world’s most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit www.stackinfra.com.

Media Contact:

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bde003d-cf9c-487a-b8f7-00c00a99d14d