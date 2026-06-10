CTERA Adds Integration for n8n to Enable Agentic Automation with Trusted and Organized File Data

NEW YORK, NY, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leader in intelligent data management, today announced a new integration with n8n, the popular agentic workflow automation platform. This extends the reach of the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform into one of the industry's fastest-growing agentic AI ecosystems. The integration enables organizations to securely connect enterprise file data to hundreds of business applications, AI tools, databases, and services while maintaining the governance, security, and control required for enterprise and public sector environments.

The CTERA n8n integration enables organizations to build intelligent, content-aware workflows that leverage the full capabilities of the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform. Through native CTERA community nodes for n8n, agents and users can securely search, access, use, and manage trusted data within a CTERA enterprise data fabric that extends from edge locations and corporate offices to the cloud.

By combining agentic workflow automation with CTERA Enterprise Content Services, organizations can activate their unstructured data, automate complex business processes, and accelerate AI initiatives while maintaining a secure and governed data foundation.

The n8n integration is designed to help organizations address three key challenges in enterprise automation:

Activate enterprise data for AI: The integration securely connects enterprise file data that is managed, semantically enriched and classified by CTERA to n8n's extensive ecosystem of AI services, applications, and APIs. This enables organizations to transform previously isolated and unstructured files into understandable data sets that agents can work with as part of business workflows.

The integration securely connects enterprise file data that is managed, semantically enriched and classified by CTERA to n8n's extensive ecosystem of AI services, applications, and APIs. This enables organizations to transform previously isolated and unstructured files into understandable data sets that agents can work with as part of business workflows. Automate with intelligence: n8n-based agentic workflows can leverage CTERA Search, CTERA Classify, and CTERA Experts to make decisions based on an understanding of actual file content, metadata, compliance labels, and business context rather than simple file events or inferred relationships. This enables more intelligent processes and better business outcomes from AI workflows.

n8n-based agentic workflows can leverage CTERA Search, CTERA Classify, and CTERA Experts to make decisions based on an understanding of actual file content, metadata, compliance labels, and business context rather than simple file events or inferred relationships. This enables more intelligent processes and better business outcomes from AI workflows. Accelerate innovation with less effort: Organizations can rapidly build and deploy sophisticated automations that leverage trusted data using n8n's visual workflow designer, eliminating the need for complex custom scripting and reducing demands on development resources.

“Bezeq differentiates itself with customer service, and we believe that AI and automation will play a key role in supporting our customers, and also help improve and streamline internal workflows across all departments within the company,” said Igal Muginstein, Storage Team Manager, Engineering & Network Division, Bezeq Group. “That’s why we’re exploring n8n integration with our hundreds of terabytes of CTERA-managed file data and CTERA’s data classification capabilities -- to better understand our data and better serve our customers. This includes more automated and sophisticated analysis of our customer calls to understand sentiment, and more easily maintaining strong compliance and strict permissions around sensitive data.”

The CTERA n8n integration enables a broad range of enterprise use cases and helps organizations to build workflows that understand and act on the meaning, context, and compliance status of enterprise content. This transforms enterprise storage from a passive system of record into an active system of intelligence and action. Example use cases include compliance-aware document routing, AI-assisted knowledge workflows, file lifecycle automation, secure collaboration workflows, and business process integration.

"Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and into production deployments and success depends on connecting automation and AI initiatives to trusted enterprise data,” said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. “With the n8n integration, we're extending the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform into a powerful automation ecosystem, enabling organizations to securely operationalize their data across business processes and agentic workflows. By combining workflow automation with CTERA’s trusted services, we're helping customers move from isolated AI pilots to real business outcomes."

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About CTERA

CTERA is the global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling organizations of all sizes to efficiently and effectively manage, protect, and leverage their unstructured data across highly distributed environments. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform empowers organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today’s business needs and tomorrow’s vision.