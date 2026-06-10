ParaZero Wins Two New Israeli DefendAir Net Pod Integration Deals for Autonomous Counter-UAS Platforms

The new purchase orders follow ParaZero’s recent production scale-up and support the integration of DefendAir Net Pods into sensor-based and autonomous counter-drone platforms

Kfar Saba, Israel, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (“ParaZero” or the “Company”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced it has secured two new purchase orders in Israel for its DefendAir Net Pods. The deals are with two separate companies developing autonomous Counter-UAS solutions.

The deals support the integration of ParaZero’s DefendAir Net Pod technology into advanced sensor-based and autonomous defense platforms, further strengthening the Company’s role as an industry leader in layered, net-based drone interception.

These deals follow ParaZero’s recent establishment of a new production line designed to strengthen the Company’s manufacturing, assembly, and delivery capabilities for its DefendAir product ecosystem. The production scale-up was initiated to support growing demand for DefendAir systems across multiple configurations, including man-operated, vehicle-mounted, point-defense, and autonomous applications.

DefendAir is ParaZero’s Counter-UAS solution designed to provide a kinetic yet non-explosive interception layer against hostile drones. The DefendAir Net Pod is engineered for integration into autonomous platforms, unmanned systems, and other defense applications, enabling physical drone interception in operational environments where precision, control, and reduced collateral risk are critical.

The new Israeli deals reflect a growing market need for integrated Counter-UAS systems that combine sensors, tracking, autonomous platforms, and physical interception capabilities into a comprehensive defense solution. By integrating DefendAir Net Pods with third-party sensors and autonomous platforms, ParaZero aims to support complete Counter-UAS architectures capable of detecting, tracking, engaging, and neutralizing hostile drones even before they the target.

“We believe that these agreements mark an important step in ParaZero’s transition from early market adoption to broader Counter-UAS integration,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero. “The market is adapting quickly, and customers are increasingly seeking complete solutions that combine sensors, autonomous platforms, and effective neutralization capabilities. DefendAir’s Net Pod was built to serve as that final physical interception layer. Its integration into autonomous systems demonstrates both the flexibility of our technology and the growing recognition that reliable, non-explosive interception is becoming a critical component of modern Counter-UAS defense.”

ParaZero’s DefendAir product family includes autonomous platform, vehicle-mounted, airborne, and man-operated configurations. The Company’s patented net-launching technology is designed to provide a practical method for physically intercepting hostile drones across battlefield, homeland security, critical infrastructure, and urban defense environments.

The Company intends to continue supporting integration efforts for DefendAir technologies across multiple defense applications, including autonomous Counter-UAS platforms, sensor-based point-defense systems, and other operational use cases where a reliable final interception layer is required.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide.

The Company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a Counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security.

For more information, visit www.parazero.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ParaZero’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. The Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses strengthening the Company’s role as an industry leader in layered, net-based drone interception, growing demand for the Company’s DefendAir systems across multiple configurations, including man-operated, vehicle-mounted, point-defense, and autonomous applications, growing market need for integrated Counter-UAS systems that combine sensors, tracking, autonomous platforms, and physical interception capabilities into a comprehensive defense solution, how ParaZero aims to support complete Counter-UAS architectures capable of detecting, tracking, engaging, and neutralizing hostile drones even before they the target and ParaZero’s transition from early market adoption to broader Counter-UAS integration. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com