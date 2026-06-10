SecureTech Innovations Formally Appoints Anthony Vang as Chief Financial Officer

Company Co-Founder and Nine-Year Principal Financial Officer Assumes

Full-Time CFO Role as SecureTech Enters Next Phase of Growth

ROSEVILLE, MN, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH), a diversified technology holding company advancing artificial intelligence initiatives, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, and blockchain-based digital infrastructure and assets, today announced that its Board of Directors has formally appointed Anthony Vang as SecureTech’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 5, 2026. Mr. Vang will retain all of his existing titles and responsibilities, including Director, Secretary, Treasurer, and Principal Financial Officer, positions he has held since SecureTech’s inception on March 2, 2017.

Mr. Vang is one of SecureTech’s founding officers and has served in a financial leadership capacity since SecureTech’s first day of operations. As Principal Financial Officer, Secretary, and Treasurer, he has performed the substantive financial management duties of a Chief Financial Officer for nearly a decade – overseeing SecureTech’s accounting and financial reporting functions, supporting the preparation of its SEC periodic reports, and managing financial operations across SecureTech’s U.S. based and international operating subsidiaries. The Board’s formal designation of Mr. Vang as CFO recognizes the full scope of the financial leadership role he has performed since inception and reflects his transition to dedicating the majority of his professional time to SecureTech in connection with the Company’s continued growth.

The appointment comes as SecureTech continues to experience significant operational and financial growth. SecureTech reported $7.7 million in consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2025 and its first-ever annual net profit. In Q1 2026, SecureTech reported $2,079,735 in consolidated revenue, the strongest first quarter in SecureTech’s history, compared to zero revenue in Q1 2025. Total assets stood at $18.6 million as of March 31, 2026, and total stockholders’ equity attributable to SecureTech shareholders was $10.5 million – compared to a stockholders’ deficit of ($210,755) just one year earlier. Against this backdrop, the Board determined that Mr. Vang’s full-time commitment and formal CFO designation were both warranted and necessary.

Mr. Vang’s formal appointment also supports SecureTech’s ongoing application to uplist its common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market. His appointment is consistent with SecureTech’s broader governance enhancements undertaken in connection with that process, including the recent nomination of three independent director candidates – Brian Zucker, CPA; Robert V. Castro, CPA, CGMA; and Robert J. Williams, CPA – to serve on SecureTech’s Board and Audit, Nomination, and Compensation Committees.

J. Scott Sitra, SecureTech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Anthony has been our financial backbone since the day we incorporated. He has managed our books, overseen our SEC reporting, and helped navigate the financial complexities of building a cross-border technology company – all while doing so in a part-time capacity. The fact that he was able to accomplish everything he has on a part-time basis speaks to his skill and dedication. Now, as SecureTech enters a period of meaningful revenue growth and prepares for a Nasdaq listing, it is the right time to formalize the full scope of his role and have him fully focused on SecureTech's growing needs. I have complete confidence in Anthony, and this appointment is a natural evolution of what he has already been doing for nearly a decade.”

Mr. Vang commented: “It has been an honor to serve SecureTech since its founding. I have watched this company grow from a startup into an operating business with real revenue, real assets, and real international reach. The opportunity to step into this role on a full-time basis at this stage of our growth is something I am genuinely excited about. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Scott and the rest of the team as we pursue our Nasdaq listing and continue delivering exceptional value to our shareholders.”

As disclosed in SecureTech’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed June 10, 2026, Mr. Vang will initially serve as CFO without compensation pending the formal constitution and seating of SecureTech’s Compensation Committee, at which time an appropriate compensation package will be established. SecureTech will make further disclosure regarding Mr. Vang’s compensatory arrangements in accordance with applicable SEC reporting requirements.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH) is a diversified technology holding company whose subsidiaries operate across artificial intelligence-driven manufacturing, blockchain-based digital infrastructure and cybersecurity, and patented vehicle security systems. Its portfolio companies include AI UltraProd, which develops AI-powered industrial 3D manufacturing solutions; Piranha Blockchain, which focuses on Web3 security architecture, digital asset infrastructure, and cybersecurity systems; and Top Kontrol, which holds patented vehicle anti-theft and anti-carjacking technology. SecureTech’s mission is to deliver practical, transformative technologies that improve safety, automation, and digital resilience across multiple industries.

For further information, visit our websites:

securetechinnovations.com | aiultraprod.com | piranhablockchain.com | topkontrol.com

Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding SecureTech’s plans to seek listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the anticipated establishment of a compensation package for Mr. Vang, and SecureTech’s business and strategic outlook. These statements are often identified by words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that SecureTech’s Nasdaq listing application may not be approved, that required regulatory or shareholder approvals may not be obtained, and other risks described in SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of SecureTech’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. SecureTech’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov. SecureTech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Media Contact

SecureTech Innovations, Inc.

Email: ir@securetechinnovations.com

Phone: (651) 317-8990

Website: www.securetechinnovations.com