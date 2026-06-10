Gaia to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference

BOULDER, Colo., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference, taking place on June 17-18, 2026.

Gaia’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 18th at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Ned Preston, will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, June 17th and 18th.

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Ned Preston

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations: