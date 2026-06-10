Blue Mountain Expands RAM Connect Ecosystem with New Integrations for SAP, Veeva, Sware and ZenQMS

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for life sciences, today announced the latest release of RAM Connect, expanding its integration ecosystem with new connectors for SAP ERP, Veeva QMS, Sware Res_Q, and ZenQMS.

RAM Connect is Blue Mountain's integration platform that enables secure data exchange between RAM and the critical systems that support GMP operations, quality, validation, calibration, and enterprise processes. The latest RAM Connect release introduces:

SAP ERP Integration: Synchronizes asset, equipment, and operational data between enterprise resource planning and asset management processes, improving data consistency, and reducing manual effort.

Veeva QMS Integration: Connects quality events, deviations, CAPAs, and quality workflows with asset-related activities, creating greater visibility between quality and maintenance teams.

Sware Res_Q™ Integration: Streamlines computer system validation (CSV) and Computer Software Assurance (CSA) processes by enabling connected workflows between validated systems and asset management operations.

ZenQMS Integration: Provides structured exchange of quality and compliance information, helping organizations strengthen inspection readiness and regulatory compliance.

These integrations complement existing RAM Connect capabilities, including:

Kneat Integration: Connects validation lifecycle management activities with asset management processes.

Rainin Integration: Enables calibration and instrument data exchange to improve accuracy and compliance for critical measuring equipment.

Apprentice.io Integration: Provides real-time equipment readiness insights within the manufacturing execution environment by streamlining operations, supporting compliance, and enabling data-driven decision-making for batch-based manufacturing organizations.

"Life sciences manufacturers operate in increasingly complex technology environments where critical data is spread across numerous systems," said Judy Fainor, Chief Technology Officer at Blue Mountain. "This RAM Connect release expands our ability to unify information across quality, validation, calibration, ERP, and asset management systems, helping organizations eliminate silos, improve data integrity, and make better operational decisions."

Beyond the pre-built integrations included in this release, RAM Connect provides a flexible integration framework built on modern APIs and industry-standard connectivity methods. The platform enables organizations to rapidly integrate RAM with other enterprise applications, including ERP, MES, LIMS, CMMS, quality, laboratory, and business intelligence solutions.

By creating a connected digital ecosystem, organizations can:

Eliminate duplicate data entry and manual reconciliation efforts.

Strengthen data accuracy and integrity across GMP systems.

Accelerate investigations and compliance activities with connected records.

Gain greater visibility into asset performance, quality events, and operational risk.

Enable more informed decision-making through unified data and workflows.

Support digital transformation initiatives within a compliant, validated framework.

"RAM Connect is about more than integrations—it's about unlocking the value of connected data," said David Rode, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Mountain. "Our customers want a seamless flow of information across their technology landscape. By connecting asset management with quality, validation, production, and enterprise systems, we're helping life sciences organizations operate more efficiently, remain inspection-ready, and maximize the value of their technology investments."

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain cloud platform supports end-to-end GMP asset management—from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co., and Accel-KKR and is headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, visit www.bluemountain.io and follow Blue Mountain on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Christian Rockwell

carockwell@bluemountain.io