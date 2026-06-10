Nearly 3 in 4 renters prefer Funnel's chat AI, and 2 of 3 chose Funnel's voice AI over major competitors

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel , the proven CRM and agentic AI platform for multifamily operators and managers, today announced results from a third-party blind user test showing that nearly three in four renters (72.1%) preferred Funnel’s chat AI and two out of three renters (65.5%) of renters chose Funnel’s voice AI experience over two legacy property management software platforms, and the self-described multifamily AI “category leader.”

In six separate blind head-to-head studies conducted by an independent third-party research firm, 169 active American renters or recent apartment searchers completed common leasing tasks using Funnel’s AI tools, then a competitor's (order was random), including finding an apartment, checking the pet policy, booking a tour, and a multipart Q+A. Then the renters rated their experience in both platforms without knowing which company they were using.

In six out of six studies, renters consistently favored Funnel over each competitor for both chat AI and voice AI experience.

By the numbers

72.1% of renters preferred Funnel chat AI across all tests.

65.5% of renters preferred Funnel voice AI across all tests.

81% of renters picked Funnel as more knowledgeable than the competition in chat AI, and 67% of renters did so for voice AI.

In chat AI, Funnel outperformed the competition by 6-27% in renter satisfaction and 7-52% in human-likeness.

In voice AI, Funnel outperformed the competition by 5-10% in renter satisfaction and 4-27% in human-likeness.





“Nearly three in four renters preferred Funnel’s chat AI, and two in three renters chose Funnel’s voice AI overall. Our mission is to create the world's best rental experience, so it is important for us to quantify how close we were to that mission,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. “We've built proprietary AI since 2020. With LLMs now commoditized, the differentiator today is the operational context and workflows that deliver the last mile for renters. That’s why in 2025, we partnered with Sierra to combine the strength of Funnel’s proven system of action workflows with best-in-class conversational AI. This blind test proves that when AI is built to power flexible operations, it elevates the human side of multifamily while driving efficiency for operators.”

The study surfaced three key areas where Funnel stood apart:

Renters found Funnel’s AI warmer and more conversational, while the competing voice experiences were described as formal, abrupt, and brochure-like.

Funnel answered fee questions, pet policies, and community details directly in the conversation rather than pushing renters to external links, earning consistently higher marks for transparency.

Funnel's voice AI handled interruptions, pauses, background noise, and follow-up questions more naturally, stopping and redirecting without talking over users.





Meanwhile, the number one complaint about the competitors included, getting talked over, pushed off to external links, and never getting a direct answer.

Funnel's AI is built inside its renter-centric® CRM, giving operators a connected platform across the full renter journey — from first inquiry through application, lease, move-in, renewal, and resident engagement — embedded in the workflows teams already use, rather than layered on top of disconnected tools. This study reinforces the value of purpose-built technology that understands renter expectations and the complexity behind every leasing conversation.

Experience the AI renters love for yourself, chat with Funnel's AI right now at go.funnelleasing.com/canopy-701 , or try it by voice or text at 202-807-1514.

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win for three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven agentic AI and CRM platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

Media Contact: