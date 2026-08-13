Northwood Ravin, No. 13 on NMHC’s Top 25 Developers list, selects Funnel’s AI-powered CRM to consolidate its tech stack and scale centralization portfolio-wide

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel , the proven CRM and agentic AI platform for multifamily operators and managers, today announced its newest client, Northwood Ravin (NWR), a Charlotte-based luxury multifamily development, construction, and property management firm serving the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Ranked No. 13 on the 2026 NMHC Top 25 Developers list, NWR is rolling out Funnel's CRM, AI, and AI-powered call analysis and coaching across its entire 10,000-unit portfolio, consolidating a patchwork of point solutions into a single platform and creating a clear path to scaling centralization.

"Not all apartments are the same, and neither is the way we operate them," said Mick Hix, Vice President of Property Management at Northwood Ravin. "Previously, we ran the prospect and resident experience across a handful of separate tools that never fully talked to each other, and we weren't capturing the full value of AI. Funnel consolidates those point solutions into one renter-centric® platform, finally puts AI to work across the entire renter journey, and gives us a real path to scale centralization, all without compromising the personal, high-touch service our residents expect."

Northwood Ravin built a 15-year reputation on the belief that "Not All Apartments Are The Same," pairing beautifully designed luxury communities with a hospitality-driven service culture through signature programs like NWR Cares. As consumer expectations and AI continue to reshape multifamily operations, NWR sought a single platform to replace its fragmented technology stack, unlock AI capabilities it wasn't yet leveraging fully, and lay the groundwork to centralize operations at scale. Funnel's renter-centric® architecture unifies every prospect and resident interaction into one system of action, while agentic AI works alongside teams, freeing them to focus on the high-touch service NWR is known for.

“For 15 years, Northwood Ravin has been living proof that operational excellence and an exceptional resident experience reinforce each other," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "We're honored NWR chose us to consolidate their technology, put AI to work across the renter journey, and carry that people-first legacy into the new operating model."

To learn more about Funnel and why it is trusted by 11 of the NMHC top 20 Owners and 10 of the NMHC top 20 Managers, visit funnelleasing.com .

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win for three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand better long-term careers; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven agentic AI and CRM platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

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