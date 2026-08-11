Funnel grows revenue 294% over three years, named to 2026 Inc. 5000 list

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel , the proven CRM and agentic AI platform for multifamily operators and managers, today announced it grew revenue by 294% over the past three years and ranked No. 1197 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Funnel placed in the top 24% of honorees overall, ranking No. 36 in the Tampa area, No. 61 in AI and data, and No. 147 in Florida.

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

Today, Funnel powers one in every ten professionally managed apartments in the U.S., refined across millions of workflows with some of the industry's most sophisticated operators.

"Growing revenue by 294% in only three years, being named on the Inc. 5000 list, and ranking No. 61 in the AI and data category of that list shows the strength of what we are building. The Inc. 5000 evaluates businesses across every sector in America, so placing this high in AI proves our technology competes at the highest level anywhere, well beyond housing,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. “I am deeply grateful to our client partners who put their trust in our products, and our team who show up with our PINK values every day to build this company into what it is today."

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million.

This recognition builds on the momentum and recognition Funnel has received, including:

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win for three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven agentic AI and CRM platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

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