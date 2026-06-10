Stran & Company Secures New Contract with Leading Construction Solutions Provider

Quincy, MA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced it has been awarded a new contract to provide promotional services to a leading U.S. provider of construction materials and systems serving both commercial and residential markets. The engagement is expected to generate nearly seven figures in annual revenue, representing a meaningful addition to the Company’s enterprise client base and further diversifying its exposure across high-value industrial end markets.

Under the agreement, Stran will deliver its comprehensive suite of services, including branded merchandise, promotional campaigns, and end-to-end program management. The Company expects to leverage its vertically integrated platform—spanning creative services, global sourcing, inventory management, and fulfillment—to support the client’s marketing initiatives at scale. This win demonstrates Stran’s ability to secure and execute on large, programmatic opportunities while positioning the relationship for potential expansion through additional campaigns, geographies, and product categories over time.

“This award highlights our continued success in winning business with large organizations that value scalable, turnkey marketing solutions,” said Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran. “With an expected annual revenue contribution approaching seven figures, this engagement represents a meaningful step forward in expanding our enterprise client base and enhancing the overall quality and visibility of our revenue. It also reflects our ability to enter new verticals and establish a foundation for long-term growth by delivering consistent execution and measurable value. As we onboard this relationship, we see a clear opportunity to leverage our full platform to drive incremental program adoption, broaden the scope of services, and support evolving marketing initiatives across the organization. We believe this type of engagement not only strengthens our competitive positioning but also contributes to a more predictable and scalable revenue model, reinforcing our strategy of building long-duration client collaborations that can expand over time.”

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to generate nearly seven figures in annual revenue from the contract described in this press release, to deliver comprehensive services, including branded merchandise, promotional campaigns, and end-to-end program management, and to leverage its ability to secure and execute on large, programmatic opportunities while positioning any client relationship for potential expansion through additional campaigns, geographies, and product categories over time; the future success of the Company in winning business with large organizations; the Company’s ability to enter new verticals and establish a foundation for long-term growth by delivering consistent execution and measurable value; any future incremental program adoption, broadened scope of services, and providing support for evolving marketing initiaitives; and any predictability and scalability of the Company’s revenue model; and the successful continuation of the Company’s strategy of developing long-term client collaborations that can expand. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, the Company’s ability to generate the anticipated levels of revenue from the contract described in this press release; the Company’s ability to deliver comprehensive services, including branded merchandise, promotional campaigns, and end-to-end program management; the Company’s ability to secure and execute on large, programmatic opportunities and to position client relationships for potential expansion through additional campaigns, geographies, and product categories; the Company’s ability to win business with large organizations that value scalable, turnkey marketing solutions; the Company’s ability to enter new verticals and establish a foundation for long-term growth; the Company’s ability to achieve incremental program adoption and broaden the scope of its services; the Company’s ability to achieve a predictable and scalable revenue model; the Company’s ability to develop long-term client collaborations that can expand over time; the Company’s dependence on a limited number of significant clients and the risk of client concentration; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; competitive pressures within the promotional products and marketing solutions industries; the risk that new client engagements may not generate the anticipated levels of revenue or may not result in long-term relationships; general economic conditions and their effect on clients’ marketing and promotional spending budgets; the Company’s ability to scale its platform and maintain service quality as it grows; risks related to the Company’s reliance on third-party suppliers and fulfillment partners; fluctuations in operating results due to the timing and size of client orders; and the risks and uncertainties described under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2026, and other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com



Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com

