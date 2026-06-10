Entrata Appoints OpenAI Executive Adena Hefets to Board of Directors

LEHI, Utah, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrata, a leading operating system for the multifamily industry, today announced the appointment of Adena Hefets to its Board of Directors.

Hefets currently leads Financial Services Partnerships at OpenAI, where she works with some of the world's most innovative companies to accelerate AI adoption and transformation. She brings extensive experience building and scaling technology businesses at the intersection of housing, financial services, and artificial intelligence.

Prior to joining OpenAI, Hefets co-founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Divvy Homes, a pioneering technology platform focused on expanding pathways to homeownership, where she led the company through its rapid growth, category creation, and successful sale to one of the world’s leading real asset managers for approximately $1 billion, earning a reputation as one of the proptech industry’s most respected entrepreneurs and operators.

"Adena is one of the most accomplished leaders in housing technology, now working at the forefront of AI innovation and adoption at OpenAI," said Adam Edmunds, Chief Executive Officer of Entrata. "Very few leaders have had a front-row seat to both the transformation of housing and the transformation of technology through artificial intelligence. Her experience, vision, and perspective will be incredibly valuable as Entrata continues to lead the next generation of innovation in our industry."

"At Silver Lake, we look for companies that actively shape the future of technology in the industries they serve. Entrata is doing that with AI in property management," said Kyle Paster, Managing Director at Silver Lake and Board Member at Entrata. "We believe Entrata is well positioned to lead in a complex and highly regulated industry, having transformed how they build products internally and delivering value for customers with a broad and diversified offering that helps property managers across the entire resident lifecycle. We are excited to welcome Adena to the board to help Entrata extend that advantage."

"Having spent much of my career building and scaling technology businesses in the housing industry, I knew Entrata's reputation long before joining OpenAI," said Hefets. "For years, I've watched the company push the industry forward. They’ve consistently challenged conventional thinking about what property management software can be. Today, artificial intelligence is creating an opportunity to fundamentally reimagine how housing is operated, and Entrata is uniquely positioned in leading that transformation. I'm excited to join the Board and help support the company's vision for Autonomous Property Management."

Prior to Divvy, Hefets worked in investment banking at Bank of America, as well as in product strategy at Square and in private equity. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and an MBA from Stanford University, and will serve on Entrata’s Audit Committee.

With the full support of Silver Lake and Entrata’s other key investors, the appointment is consistent with Entrata’s early leadership and continuing acceleration of step-change investments in artificial intelligence, automation, and next-generation technologies designed to simplify operations, improve efficiency, and create better experiences for property owners, operators, and residents.

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Since 2003, Entrata has delivered innovative property management software spanning the entire leasing lifecycle. Today, Entrata serves millions of residents across communities globally. Learn more at www.entrata.com.

Contact:

Devin Getz

entrata@thisisoutcast.com

