OneMedNet Executes on Growth Strategy: Secures Over $3 Million in New Bookings, Surpassing Full-Year 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leading provider of regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced it has secured more than $3 million in new bookings to date for 2026 as of this announcement – surpassing the Company’s total bookings for all of full-year 2025. The Company expects to recognize substantially all of these bookings as revenue by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

This milestone reflects strong commercial traction for OneMedNet’s iRWD™ Platform, powered by Palantir Foundry. Life sciences organizations are increasingly turning to the Company’s rich, multi-modal, imaging-centric Real-World Data for regulatory submissions, foundational AI model development, and high-value research. This builds on the Company’s recent milestone of surpassing 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies across its network of more than 2,300 healthcare partner sites. The rapid pace of contracting highlights both surging market demand for fit-for-purpose multi-modal datasets and the operational scalability OneMedNet has achieved.

Key Highlights

Record Bookings Momentum: More than $3 million in new bookings secured year-to-date, exceeding full-year 2025 bookings in just over 5 months.

Fast Revenue Conversion: Substantially all contracted bookings are expected to convert to revenue by the end of the third quarter of 2026, demonstrating the platform’s ability to rapidly deliver complex, multi-modal datasets.

Broadening Customer Base: Growth driven by new customer wins and expanded engagements with life sciences, medical device, and AI-focused clients using iRWD™ for foundation model development, cohort discovery, feasibility studies, and regulatory-grade data delivery.

Operational Maturity: Rapid bookings-to-revenue cycle validates the strength of OneMedNet’s data curation, tokenization, and delivery infrastructure.

“Eclipsing our full prior-year bookings this early is powerful validation of our strategy — from launching the iRWD™ Platform to dramatically expanding our multi-modal dataset depth,” said Aaron Green, CEO & President. “The market is shifting decisively toward comprehensive, regulatory decision-grade Real-World Data. OneMedNet is uniquely positioned, through our provider network and advanced technology partnerships, to deliver this data securely, at the speed, scale, and quality that modern healthcare innovation demands. We are preparing to close out the second quarter with positive tailwinds and enter the second half of 2026 with strong momentum from an even stronger platform.”

The Company expects continued momentum in the second half of 2026 as additional pipeline opportunities advance and existing customers deepen their use of iRWD™ for AI model training, regulatory studies, and longitudinal evidence generation and new strategic collaborations accelerate platform adoption.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information.

Learn more at www.onemednet.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our ability to convert bookings into revenue and the demand for our products, our ability to achieve our operational strategies, our expected growth in the business and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset’s volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION