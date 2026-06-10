Cequence Security's Zero Trust Approach to AI Security Becomes the Industry Standard

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, the leader in application, API, and Agentic AI protection, today highlighted a significant convergence in the AI security industry. In a striking show of consensus, three leading voices in AI security, Anthropic, Dr. Chase Cunningham, and Cequence Security, have independently converged on a shared conviction: the biggest risk with AI agents isn’t access, it’s what they do once they’re in. Anthropic’s recently published frameworks, Dr. Cunningham’s Agentic Zero Trust research, and Cequence’s AI Gateway architecture all emphasize the need to focus security efforts on controlling agent behavior, not just authentication.

The key insight driving this convergence is that conventional security tools fixate on the login action, but for AI agents that can think, act, and cause damage autonomously, that’s guarding the wrong door. The real risk is an agent misusing legitimate access to take harmful actions, manipulate APIs, or exfiltrate data. That’s the security gap Cequence’s AI Gateway was purpose-built to close, by extending zero trust principles to cover not just who the agent is, but what it does.

"Most security teams are still trying to tackle AI risk with prompt detection and short-lived tokens – basically, really tight sign-in security. But that misses the point entirely. You can nail authentication and still get burned by an agent running amok inside the castle,” said Shreyans Mehta, CTO at Cequence Security. “Anthropic, Dr. Cunningham, and Cequence all recognized early on that the gamechanger is securing agent behavior. Seeing the whole industry pivot hard toward that truth, toward the approach we baked into the AI Gateway from day one, is the ultimate validation. It crowns the AI Gateway as the new reference architecture for the space.”

"Traditional security controls focus obsessively on the front gate – who gets in. But with AI agents, the real damage happens after the front gate, through totally authorized channels," said Dr. Chase Cunningham, a leading expert on Zero Trust security. "You have to extend zero trust inside, to cover not just authentication, but every action an agent takes. Cequence’s AI Gateway is a huge leap toward that goal, toward getting zero trust to fully cover the AI agent threat model.”

The Behavior Convergence

Anthropic's published frameworks, Dr. Cunningham’s research, and Cequence’s AI Gateway all recognize that for AI agents, authentication is necessary but nowhere near sufficient. Their core focus is on runtime behavior: intercept, analyze, and tightly control what each agent is allowed to do, with what resources, in what context, with policy enforcement and threat detection at every step of every transaction. It’s a fundamental reframing of the AI security problem around agent actions, not agent identity.

They also agree that behavioral monitoring and policy enforcement must be dynamic and real-time, because AI agents can chain together individually legitimate steps into harmful patterns too complex to predict in advance. The line between good behavior and bad must be redrawn constantly, reactively, in the moment.

Extending CIS Controls to Cover AI Agent Behavior

This convergence aligns with the guidance in the newly released Model Context Protocol (MCP) Companion Guide from the Center for Internet Security (CIS), which frames MCP as a critical control point for governing AI agent behavior. The guide, published on April 20, 2026 and co-announced by CIS and Cequence, adapts the CIS Controls to cover the unique risks created when AI agents interact with enterprise tools, data, and systems.

"The CIS MCP Companion Guide defines what enterprises should do; the Cequence AI Gateway operationalizes it," said Mehta. "The guide calls for explicit tool-level permissions, auditable interactions, and real-time sensitive data protection. AI Gateway delivers by generating least-privilege agent personas, logging every API call, and applying DLP scanning to tool requests and responses. It takes the CIS framework from theory to practice."

Why Securing AI Agent Behavior Matters Now

AI agents are rapidly shifting from sandbox experiments to key players in production. They routinely access sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and powerful capabilities. Even carefully trained models can stitch together toxic patterns that evade static detection, while prompt-hacking techniques make it trivial to slip malicious instructions past login safeguards. Strict authentication matters, but it’s only the first line, not the front line.

At the same time, AI-powered attacks are drastically compressing threat timelines. What used to take adversaries months now takes hours. That means defenders have to spot and block threats in real time. Security must live where the agents live, at the level of API calls and data flows, in the moment, at machine speed.

Cequence’s AI Gateway delivers by extending zero trust security into the heart of agent operations – every API call, every data flow, every decision point, continuously analyzed and gated by find-grained policy. Questionable agent actions are surfaced, scored, and blocked immediately, before damage is done.

Resources

Read Anthropic's Zero Trust for AI Agents framework: https://claude.com/blog/zero-trust-for-ai-agents

Dive into Anthropic's How We Contain Claude engineering blog: https://www.anthropic.com/engineering/how-we-contain-claude

Learn about Cequence's Agentic Zero Trust architecture: https://www.cequence.ai/agentic-zero-trust/

Download Dr. Chase Cunningham's Agentic Zero Trust research paper: https://www.cequence.ai/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Agentic-Zero-Trust-Research-Paper-v3.pdf

Review the CIS MCP Companion Guide: https://www.cisecurity.org/insights/white-papers/controls-v8-1-model-context-protocol-companion-guide



About Cequence Security

Cequence protects the applications and data that power enterprises in the agentic era. More than a decade of bot defense and API security experience has established Cequence as the leader of safe and secure agentic AI adoption. The Cequence platform delivers deep insight into user, entity, and agent behavior, enabling organizations to secure and control agentic AI workflows while protecting against bad actors and rogue agents. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable, no-code approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.

Media Contacts

Katrina Porter

Corporate Communications

press@cequence.ai

ICR for Cequence Security

Cequence@icrinc.com