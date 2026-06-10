IncQuery Unveils AI Moderation and AI-Powered Authoring Tools Built for Modern Consulting and Deal Teams

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncQuery , the survey-based research platform purpose-built for private equity firms, consulting organizations, and their advisors, today announced new AI Moderation and AI-powered authoring capabilities designed to help investment and advisory teams create stronger surveys, capture richer respondent context, and move from research objectives to decision-ready insights faster.

Built directly into IncQuery's platform, the new capabilities extend AI across the core survey workflow, from draft creation and question refinement to adaptive probing and analysis. The release is led by AI Moderation, a capability that asks dynamic follow-up questions when respondents provide open-ended answers across text, audio, and video response types. By connecting those qualitative follow-ups to structured survey data in the same platform, IncQuery helps teams preserve the context, quality controls, and analytical continuity that high-stakes research requires.

According to IncQuery's platform usage data, approximately 80% of organizations that run surveys on IncQuery have adopted the company's AI features. In addition, 34.7% of active IncQuery users now use AI in their research workflow, rising to 36.3% over the last 90 days. The growing adoption reflects demand for AI that makes primary research faster without forcing teams to sacrifice rigor, context, or control.

“Every business decision should be powered by primary research that is fast enough to influence the decision and rigorous enough to stand behind,” said Felipe Ochoa, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of IncQuery. “Most AI tools were not built for the context and complexity of modern research workflows. We designed these capabilities to empower consulting and deal teams to develop stronger surveys, uncover deeper respondent insight, and move from questions to decisions under tight timelines.”

The new suite includes:

AI Moderation: Richer respondent context: Asks dynamic follow-up questions when respondents provide open-ended answers across text, audio, and video response types. The capability helps teams capture more of the reasoning behind a response while keeping that qualitative detail connected to the rest of the survey data and analysis.

Richer respondent context: Asks dynamic follow-up questions when respondents provide open-ended answers across text, audio, and video response types. The capability helps teams capture more of the reasoning behind a response while keeping that qualitative detail connected to the rest of the survey data and analysis. AI Drafter : Stronger first drafts in minutes: Turns research objectives, source materials, project briefs, Word documents, templates, or prior surveys into a structured first draft. By applying market research best practices at the start of the workflow, AI Drafter helps teams get closer to launch faster, including first-time authors who need a strong baseline before focusing on logic, programming, and research goals.

: Stronger first drafts in minutes: Turns research objectives, source materials, project briefs, Word documents, templates, or prior surveys into a structured first draft. By applying market research best practices at the start of the workflow, AI Drafter helps teams get closer to launch faster, including first-time authors who need a strong baseline before focusing on logic, programming, and research goals. Magic Edit: Faster question refinement: Allows users to improve questions and answer choices with simple prompts. Teams can shorten question text, simplify answer options, improve clarity, add logic, or make other edits without manually rewriting each item.

Faster question refinement: Allows users to improve questions and answer choices with simple prompts. Teams can shorten question text, simplify answer options, improve clarity, add logic, or make other edits without manually rewriting each item. Magic Question: Smarter survey expansion: Helps teams add new questions based on the survey they are already building. Rather than generating generic suggestions, the capability uses surrounding survey context and research best practices to add questions tailored to the team's objectives.

For private equity, consulting, and advisory teams, the new tools are designed for moments when research needs to move quickly and hold up under scrutiny, including commercial diligence, customer understanding, investment thesis development, post-acquisition value-creation planning, product strategy, and pricing engagements.

Because consulting and deal teams often work with confidential research objectives, transaction-sensitive materials, and respondent data, IncQuery built these tools within its existing security and compliance program, including SOC 2 Type II compliance and GDPR-aligned data handling. That approach allows teams to apply AI inside a controlled research workflow rather than moving project context into disconnected tools.

The new AI capabilities are available within the IncQuery platform. For more information, visit https://www.incquery.com/ .

About IncQuery

IncQuery helps leading consulting, private equity, and enterprise teams turn complex business questions into decision-grade primary research. The company combines collaborative survey technology, expert research guidance, and flexible respondent sourcing to help clients reach specialized audiences, strengthen data quality, and move from research objectives to actionable insights faster. Founded in 2016, IncQuery supports high-stakes diligence, strategy, and market intelligence projects where speed matters, but confidence matters more. Learn more at incquery.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for IncQuery

michael@broadsheetcomms.com