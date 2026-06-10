Bitget Continues Stock Spot Expansion With 30 New Listings Across Leading Market Themes





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange, has expanded its stock spot lineup with the listing of 30 new stock spot assets, further widening users’ access to traditional market opportunities under the recent launch of Stock 2.0 . The newly listed assets include rNASA, rBMNR, rDIS, rROKU, and rLCID, and were made available on June 8, 2026.

The latest additions cover a diverse range of companies and investment themes, spanning space innovation, entertainment, consumer brands, enterprise technology, healthcare, defense, cloud infrastructure, education technology, and electric vehicles. The newly supported assets include Tema Space Innovators ETF, BitMine Immersion Technologies, AbbVie, Automatic Data Processing, BlackSky Technology, BWX Technologies, CAVA Group, Celsius Holdings, Cognex, CRISPR Therapeutics, The Walt Disney Company, DigitalOcean, Duolingo, Guidewire Software, Himax Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, The Coca-Cola Company, Lucid Group, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

Following the recent integration of 49 U.S. equities and ETFs , as well as the expansion of the Bitget Unified Trading Account to include tokenized stocks as margin assets, this latest update provides users with even broader exposure to established global corporations and emerging growth companies across high-activity market sectors. Bitget enhances the accessibility of traditional financial products alongside its robust crypto and market instrument suites, enabling a more comprehensive investment experience through a single, unified platform.

The addition further strengthens Bitget's Universal Exchange strategy, which brings together crypto assets, stocks, ETFs, commodities, foreign exchange products, precious metals, derivatives, and tokenized financial instruments within a unified trading environment. The platform currently offers access to more than 100 tokenized stocks and ETFs, alongside a growing suite of traditional financial products designed to help users navigate opportunities across global markets.

The announcement follows Bitget's continued expansion across stock perpetuals, CFDs, IPO Prime products, tokenized equities, and Reality, its regulated real-world asset issuance platform. Together, these developments reflect Bitget's broader vision of creating a more connected trading experience across both digital assets and traditional financial markets.

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69425e08-5fb1-432d-8466-a807af1eb166