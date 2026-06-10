Komodor Unveils Proactive Optimization to Unlock Stranded Cluster Capacity

TEL AVIV and SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodor , the autonomous AI SRE platform, today announced it has extended its reliability-first cost optimization capabilities with AI-based Capacity Intelligence and Predictive Placement to proactively prevent structural inefficiencies and resource waste across cloud infrastructure, allowing SRE teams to unlock up to 80% in cost savings.





Engineering teams traditionally rely on workload rightsizing to tune CPU and memory requests, and node autoscalers such as Karpenter to provision and consolidate infrastructure. But both these approaches are reactive and can hit a savings plateau once initial optimization gains are exhausted. Without operational context, workload right-sizing tools and autoscalers lack the ability to proactively prevent additional waste in the cluster.

Komodor addresses these deficiencies with a proactive scaling methodology that analyzes workload behavior, scheduler decisions, autoscaler activity, and reliability constraints to improve consolidation, free locked resources, and prevent waste from taking hold. It reclaims stranded capacity caused by Pod Disruption Budgets, anti-affinity rules, unevictable workloads, and non-terminating nodes that prevent consolidation. Komodor also eliminates node bloat from scheduling decisions that place workloads on nodes that should be drained, which anchors capacity and forces clusters to grow larger than necessary.

“Traditional cloud infrastructure cost optimization is reactive, causing it to miss significant savings opportunities,” said Itiel Shwartz, Co-Founder and CTO of Komodor. "Because Komodor’s AI SRE has complete awareness of both workload behavior and cluster state, it can prevent structural inefficiencies before they occur and continuously optimize pod placement to maximize cluster utilization. This context-aware approach finally allows teams to eliminate structural waste without risking reliability.”

Detection and Prevention of Capacity Fragmentation

More than 30% of cluster capacity is typically stranded by optimization blockers, misconfigurations, and autoscaler limitations; waste that sits beyond the reach of reactive cost optimization tools. Komodor's two new capabilities, Capacity Intelligence and Predictive Placement, form a continuous loop that detects these inefficiencies, diagnoses their root causes, remediates them, and prevents new waste from taking hold.

Capacity Intelligence continuously scans Kubernetes environments to autonomously identify cluster-level issues that prevent node consolidation by detecting underlying configuration issues, such as disruption-policy conflicts, unevictable workloads, and inefficient anti-affinity rules. Each recommendation delivers clear root cause analysis with a quantified financial impact summary that is easy for non-experts to understand, as well as one-click remediation with built-in reliability validation and safety guardrails to protect production stability.

Predictive Placement proactively prevents infrastructure waste before it occurs by guiding scheduling decisions using AI-driven cluster simulations. Operating in front of the Kubernetes scheduler, Komodor continuously evaluates cluster drain scenarios, identifies consolidation candidates, and steers workloads away from nodes likely to become drained or terminated. It also intelligently places unevictable workloads onto designated nodes to improve autoscaler efficiency and increase node consolidation opportunities.

Because these capabilities are integrated into the Komodor AI SRE platform, every optimization recommendation is evaluated using Klaudia Agentic AI technology, enabling engineering teams to optimize cloud costs without introducing instability, performance degradation, or operational risk.

Availability

The new Capacity Intelligence and Predictive Placement cost optimization capabilities are available immediately within the Komodor platform.

About Komodor

Komodor is the leading autonomous AI SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) Platform for cloud-native applications. Enterprises use Komodor to maximize uptime, reduce cloud costs, and simplify operations with AI-driven triage, automated remediation, and autonomous failure prevention and cost optimization. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, retail, and more, Komodor eliminates cloud-native infrastructure complexity while improving application performance and resilience. The company has raised $90M in venture funding from leading investors in the US and EMEA. For more information, visit komodor.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Komodor

marc@mgpr.net

617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b49881a-7f51-4077-bf76-2772010397d0