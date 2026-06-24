Komodor Autonomous AI SRE Platform Selected by Nebius to Support Reliability Operations

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komodor , the autonomous AI SRE company for cloud-native infrastructure, today announced that Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), a leading AI cloud company, has selected Komodor to accelerate Kubernetes troubleshooting across its hyperscale AI cloud environment.

Nebius, which is building a full-stack platform for the full AI lifecycle from data and model training to production deployment, required a solution to automate and address reliability and performance challenges in its environment.

Komodor provides Nebius with unified visibility across its cloud-native infrastructure, continuously correlating topology, configuration changes, telemetry, autoscaling behavior, and extensive custom resource definitions (CRDs) unique to its hyperscale GPU cloud. Designed to adapt to highly specialized cloud-native environments, the Komodor platform seamlessly supports Nebius’ advanced abstractions and custom components, demonstrating the flexibility required to operate within one of the industry’s most complex AI architectures.

“As AI workloads amplify operational complexity, the burden on SRE teams to manually manage reliability and cost becomes untenable,” said Itiel Shwartz, Co-Founder and CTO of Komodor. “Acting as an autonomous AI SRE layer, Komodor dramatically reduces mean time to resolution (MTTR) in the most complex, distributed environments in the world like the Nebius AI Cloud.”

AI-Scale Autonomous AI SRE

Through its purpose-built Klaudia Agentic AI, Komodor autonomously investigates production incidents, correlating signals distributed across cluster fleets to rapidly deliver precise root cause analysis. This is particularly critical in Nebius’ massive scale environment, where custom GPU scheduling layers and ClusterAPI abstractions introduce additional complexity.

Configured with relevant, approved operational context from Nebius’ Kubernetes environment, Komodor adapts to the company’s unique infrastructure patterns, enabling faster and more accurate remediation guidance optimized for hyperscale GPU operations.

“Nebius operates AI cloud infrastructure at scale. Uptime and performance are mission-critical, and require fast, well-grounded incident investigation across complex Kubernetes environments,” said Danila Shtan, CTO at Nebius. “Komodor helps our teams correlate the signals that matter and shorten the path from symptom to root cause, while fitting into our existing SRE workflows.”

From Manual Investigation to Autonomous Reliability

Nebius AI Cloud is one of the most sophisticated cloud-native infrastructures in the industry, and includes advanced orchestration layers, ClusterAPI-driven fleet management, custom resources, and GPU-intensive workloads.

By selecting Komodor, Nebius is transitioning from time- and expertise-heavy investigations to autonomous, AI-driven troubleshooting. Klaudia Agentic AI eliminates the need for engineers to manually correlate dashboards and logs across many clusters.

This shift supports continuous system health at unprecedented scale, while enabling Nebius’ engineering teams to focus on scaling next-generation generative AI infrastructure rather than managing operational noise.

As demand for GPU-backed AI infrastructure accelerates globally, requirements for operating hyperscale AI-native clouds are redefining in SRE responsibilities and forcing teams to balance performance, reliability, and economics simultaneously. Nebius’ adoption of Komodor reflects a broader industry shift toward autonomous AI-driven reliability and cost control in cloud-native operations.

About Komodor

Komodor is the leading Autonomous AI SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) Platform for cloud-native applications. Enterprises rely on Komodor’s Agentic AI-driven autonomous self-healing and cost optimization capabilities to slash MTTR, reduce TicketOps, proactively prevent incidents, and cut cloud spend. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across financial services, healthcare, retail, and more, Komodor eliminates operational complexity while improving application performance and resilience. The company has raised $90M in venture funding from leading investors in the US and EMEA. For more information, visit komodor.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Komodor

marc@mgpr.net

617-877-7480

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